Turkish-Language Channel YOL TV Starts on Astra 19.2 Degrees East with MX1

June 4, 2018 — MX1, a global solution provider of media services, announced today that it has been selected as the distribution service provider for YOL TV, a Turkish-language channel based in Germany, starting June 1. MX1 is delivering the channel via an SES satellite and is providing the satellite uplink. YOL TV broadcasts from its studio in Cologne and transfers the transmission signal via an IP connection directly to MX1.

The free-to-air broadcaster’s programs are now accessible to a much larger audience through the partnership with SES and MX1. YOL TV content is available via satellite only at Astra 19.2 Degrees East and can be received in Turkish-speaking households across Europe.

YOL TV broadcasts predominantly Turkish-language programming, which is also distributed online, focusing on popular political and cultural topics in Turkey, Germany, and the world.

“We welcome YOL TV as a new partner and are pleased that we can help the channel reach a more expansive range of 118 million TV households across Germany and Europe,” said Christoph Mühleib, Managing Director Astra Deutschland, responsible for marketing and sales of Astra and MX1 in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

“The new partnership with MX1 optimizes the way we deliver content to our audiences,” said Veli Aydin, managing director at YOL TV. “Through satellite broadcasting with MX1, our program reaches more viewers than ever before, including those in our core target audience.”

Visit MX1 at ANGA COM 2018 — Booth 8/R10

# # #

About MX1

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a leading global media services provider. It works with leading media businesses to shape content into the ultimate viewer experience, ensuring it can appear on any device, anywhere in the world. MX1 offers a full range of content aggregation, content management, channel playout, online video/VOD, and content distribution services via its MX1 360 Unified Media Platform to amplify audience reach on any broadcast, online, or VOD platform.

MX1 has 16 offices worldwide and operates global state-of-the-art media centres on three continents, enabling customers to reach a potential audience of billions around the world. As well as managing more than 5 million media assets, every single day it distributes more than 3,200 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, and delivers over 8,400 hours of online video streaming and more than 560 hours of premium sports and live events.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/MX1/180604MX1.docx