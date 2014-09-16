Tune in Sept. 16 for the Premiere of ‘Play It Again, Dick’ on CW Seed

On Tuesday, September 16th, The CW's digital studio, CW SEED, launches "Play It Again, Dick," the much-anticipated "Veronica Mars" spin-off series starring Ryan Hansen as loveable screw-up Dick Casablancas.

In the mostly meta "Play It Again, Dick," Ryan Hansen decides it's time to give the Marshmallows what they've really been waiting for: a Dick Casablancas offshoot, aptly titled "Private Dick." The premise: Dick stars as the suave, wise-cracking, badass private eye he was always meant to be. With a brilliant treatment for the show in hand, Ryan just needs to convince… literally anyone else that this is a great idea. Enter his former “Veronica Mars” castmates, including Kristen Bell ("Veronica"), Jason Dohring ("Logan"), Enrico Colantoni ("Keith"), Percy Daggs III ("Wallace"), and Francis Capra ("Weevil"), all reprising their roles from the critically acclaimed mothership series.

“Play It Again, Dick” is created and executive produced by Rob Thomas ("Veronica Mars," "Party Down," "iZombie"), and is written by Rob Thomas and Bob Dearden. The series is produced by Danielle Stokdyk and directed by Viet Nguyen.