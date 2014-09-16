Tune in Sept. 16 for an All-New ‘The Kelly Cutrone Project’ on CW Seed

On Tuesday, September 16, The CW’s digital studio, CW SEED, unveils an all-new episode of “The Kelly Cutrone Project,” a one-of-a-kind digital talk show executive produced and hosted by New York Times bestselling author, “America’s Next Top Model” judge, and People’s Revolution founder Kelly Cutrone.

The third installment of this fast-paced web series follows Kelly as she interviews a trio of powerhouses who embody female empowerment: Grammy nominee Mary Lambert, THE VAMPIRE DIARIES star Kat Graham and fellow AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL judge Tyra Banks.

“The Kelly Cutrone Project” is executive produced by Kelly Cutrone, Tony DiSanto, and Liz Gateley, in association with FCC (Forte Cutrone Company) and DiGa Productions.

