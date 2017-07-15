TUFF TV Launches in Los Angeles Market #2 & Dallas Market #5 DTV America Affiliates KHIZ-LD and KPFW-LD Are Now TUFF ENUFF!

ATLANTA, GA (July 15, 2017) – TUFF TV, America’s first multicast digital television network targeted at men, is pleased to announce KHIZ-LD in Los Angeles and KPFW-LD in Dallas as its newest Top 10 affiliates. Both stations are owned by DTV America Corporation.

“Los Angeles and Dallas provide excellent additions to our growing list of affiliates,” commented Lou Seals, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TUFF TV. “These stations offer broad coverage areas in key markets, and we are delighted with our ongoing partnership with DTV America and their impressive group of affiliates across the United States,” Seals added.

“TUFF TV has really hit the ground running in terms of getting itself out there, and it’s a perfect fit with our markets and demographics,” said Irwin Podhajser, Vice President, Business Development for DTV America. “We are excited to partner with TUFF TV because of its ability to draw targeted viewership from males across several age groups,” Podhajser added. “With TUFF TV’s increasing amount of original programming, we look forward to see what the future holds.”

In addition to Los Angeles and Dallas, TUFF TV is available in many of the nation’s top 25 markets including Philadelphia, Atlanta, Phoenix, Cleveland, Orlando, Sacramento, St. Louis, and Charlotte. The multicast network’s expansion plans continue to unfold, with additional top 50 broadcast markets soon to be announced in partnership with DTV America and other station groups.

TUFF TV offers programming aimed at men, consisting of seven genres including Sports, Lifestyle, Drama, Reality, Talk, Specials, and Movies. TUFF TV content features NCAA Division II sports, mixed martial arts, wrestling, outdoors, adventure, music, motorsports, and live talk shows. Original programming, produced under the TUFF Originals banner, includes reality series Auto Wars and Woodwalkers.

DTV America Corporation (DTVA) was formed in May 2010 as an aggregator and operator of low power television (“LPTV”) licenses and stations across the United States. DTVA currently owns and operates 52 LPTV stations in over 40 U.S. cities today along with a portfolio of more than 400 LPTV licenses and construction permits.



For Information Contact:

Lou Seals

Chief Executive Officer

TUFF TV

seals@tufftv.com

404-202-5300