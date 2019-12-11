TUBULAR LABS OPENS SINGAPORE OFFICE, ADDS JAMIE GUTFREUND AND GREG COLEMAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

SAN FRANCISCO, December 11, 2019 - Tubular Labs, the world leader in digital video measurement and branded video intelligence, today announced the opening of its new Singapore office and two board of directors additions: former Creative Artists Agency Chief Strategy Officer Jamie Gutfreund and former BuzzFeed President Greg Coleman. They join fellow Tubular board of directors Hrach Simonian and Rick Heitzmann, who was an early investor in both Pinterest and AirBnb.

Tubular APAC Director Stephan Jenn will manage the day-to-day business of the new Singapore office, which will serve as the international headquarters for Tubular’s Asia-Pacific expansion.

Tubular Labs is also reporting rapid adoption of its new audience attention metrics beta program, which gives select publishers and brands access to standardized time-based views across platforms, true global de-duplicated reach, total watch time, average watch time per unique viewer, audience demographics and location, and special reporting features. Tubular’s audience beta adoption is representative of a diverse mix of modern media companies and brands, including Viacom, Discovery, Ellen Digital Network, Corus Entertainment, VICE, BuzzFeed, Group Nine, Media Chain, and Brut. In total, Tubular boasts more than 250 customers.

“This news marks a banner year for Tubular Labs, beginning with the founding of the Global Video Measurement Alliance to the go-to-market of our new audience attention metrics for social video,” said Rob Gabel, CEO at Tubular Labs. “As a result of these new time-based metrics for social video, industry analysts have indicated publishers stand to make 2.5 times their annual revenue, while advertisers stand to gain much better confidence allocating media buys across video platforms.”

A Q4 2019 report from Vorhaus Advisors indicates these new time-based metrics for social video will help unlock $13 billion of unrealized annual revenue in social video, a number which would swell to $20 billion in the next three years. “When you break down the mechanics of the global social video business, the $13 billion-dollar gap is largely due to insufficient metrics for media and advertisers to transact on in social video,” said Mike Vorhaus.

“From my time at BuzzFeed, I’ve witnessed first-hand Tubular’s commitment to delivering business-critical metrics to media and brands,” said Coleman. “I'm eager to participate in the board's activities, and help Tubular empower the world’s biggest brands and publishers to trade on more transparent metrics designed to unlock billions of dollars in value.”

“Digital video has the largest, most engaged audiences of all time. Yet for publishers and brands, measuring these audiences is still an absolute black box,” said Gutfreund. “Tubular and the Global Video Measurement Alliance have the momentum and capabilities to unlock revenue and change the industry. I’m thrilled to be part of the solution. ”

In the above image, Tubular’s new audience metrics reveal a comprehensive picture of global audience reach and engagement for social video, bringing long-needed parity to the industry’s accepted linear standards. For more information on the audience measurement beta, please contact Tubular Labs: www.tubularlabs.com/audience.

About Tubular Labs

Tubular Labs is the leading global video measurement and analytics platform that empowers over 250 broadcasters, publishers, and brands to create with confidence in the age of video. Tubular’s software measures 6B videos, 2B+ digital video consumers globally, 15M creators, 200K brands and 1M sponsored videos across platforms, generating insights for its customers to scale and monetize their audiences faster. Nine of the top 10 global media companies trust Tubular to power their digital videos. For more information, visit www.tubularlabs.com.