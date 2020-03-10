TUBULAR AWARDS HONOR TOP SOCIAL VIDEO BRANDS AND MEDIA COMPANIES

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2020 - Tubular Labs, the world leader in digital video measurement and branded video intelligence, today announced the 2020 Tubular Awards, showcasing the top global video brands and media companies across platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Twitch.

“With this year’s Tubular Awards, we’re celebrating the publishers and brands that are creating with confidence in the age of video,” said Rob Gabel, CEO, Tubular Labs. “These companies are smashing borders, defining culture and connecting with a global audience of millions -- and at times, billions -- like never before. They’re growing revenues and earning attention by harnessing the power and scale of social video.”

Tubular is publicly shining a spotlight on the top 10 United States media properties, though over 500 different brands and media companies will be receiving recognition for their respective social video successes the world over. The company will be recognizing global brand and media winners, as well as the best of the U.S., United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia and Brazil.

The top 10 U.S. media properties accounted for 366.8 billion views in aggregate*, here are the honorees in order:

WarnerMedia ViacomCBS The Walt Disney Company Comcast Buzzfeed Group Nine Media Jellysmack World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Barstool Sports NBA

*Note on methodology for the Tubular Awards: Figures above account for views across all U.S.-based properties (on Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube) from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2019.

Earning audience attention and keeping it remains a challenge, but one certain companies showed themselves to be well suited for. ViacomCBS was a major beneficiary of last year’s merger, as the combined company jumped to No. 2 in the U.S. In 2019’s rankings, Viacom was the No. 5 media property in the U.S., while CBS was 10th. WWE, Barstool and the NBA were also big movers year-over-year.

Looking at the top 10 in 2020, you can see a wide range of companies spanning TV, films and digital, all using social video to tell their own unique stories. Many of those names are also Tubular customers, utilizing Tubular’s video intelligence capabilities to create lasting, informed business strategies.

Notably, three (WWE, Barstool Sports, NBA) of the top 10 are sports-specific, while four (WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS, Disney, Comcast) are major broadcasting companies, and another three (Buzzfeed, Group Nine, Jellysmack) are digital-native publications. The variety of different types of properties highlights just scratches the surface on the unique audiences that can be found across social video platforms, provided you know how to produce content that speaks to them. Tubular recently announced video categories, a new offering that redefines how content producers, media buyers and marketers make sense of video content within the new and seemingly endless digital landscape.

