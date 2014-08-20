TTcomm Optimizes Satellite Delivery With Integrated Solution From Harmonic

Utilizing Harmonic's Market-Leading Electra(TM) Encoders, Award-Winning ProStream(R) Processors, and NMX(TM) Video Network Management, TTcomm Can Deliver More Channels and Better Video Quality

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Aug. 19, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that TTcomm (www.ttcomm.net), one of the largest suppliers of teleport satellite services in Central and Eastern Europe, has selected an integrated video processing solution from Harmonic to support its satellite television services. Leveraging Harmonic's high-density, scalable video infrastructure solutions, TTcomm customers can now affordably deliver high-quality live and VOD channels to subscribers throughout Europe. The Harmonic solution was purchased from JBD S.A., a major TV equipment supplier in Poland.

"We needed a reliable, proven video infrastructure solution that could scale up easily, allowing our customers to quickly roll out additional channels and services without impacting the integrity of the video content," said Tomasz Chalimoniuk, CEO at TTcomm. "Through a robust, scalable, high-density design, Harmonic's integrated solution enables us to cost-effectively deliver more channels and services with amazing video quality."

The solution leverages Harmonic's market-leading Electra(TM) universal encoder, integrated with FLEX(R) dual decoder module, to provide MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC encoding for up to four statistically multiplexed SD and HD services within a single chassis. The high-density Electra encoders lower TTcomm's capital and operating expenses, simplifying the launch of additional television services while providing excellent video quality. In addition, the encoder features a scalable architecture that will grow as TTcomm's market requirements change.

The solution integrates Electra encoders with Harmonic's award-winning ProStream(R) stream processor for statistical multiplexing of MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 streams to increase bandwidth efficiency without impairing video quality. Utilizing the ProStream processor, the operator can support up to 64 services per statistically multiplexed pool, 16 pools per platform, and three pools within a single transport stream. The robust, extensible, and scalable ProStream processor supports multiplexing and scrambling of DVB Simulcrypt as well as AES scrambling applications. With a range of widely implemented industry protocols, the ProStream solution's scrambling technology guarantees the protection of TTcomm's video content.

The solution of Electra encoders and ProStream processors is controlled by Harmonic's NMX(TM) Digital Service Manager video network management solution, which provides mass configuring, monitoring, and automated redundancy in centralized or distributed architectures.

"Time and time again, Harmonic's award-winning video infrastructure solutions have enabled operators around the world to launch additional revenue-generating services with a much shorter time to market," said Ian Graham, vice president, sales EMEA, Harmonic. "Relying on an integrated solution from Harmonic, operators like TTcomm can seamlessly scale their services to accommodate new subscribers, increase subscriber satisfaction, and maximize their revenue streams."

Harmonic will showcase its comprehensive line of market-leading solutions that optimize the production and delivery of high-value video services in the broadcast, pay-TV, and new media environments at stand 1.B20 during IBC2014 in Amsterdam, Sept. 12-16. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

