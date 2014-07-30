TSL Products presents European launch of Audio/Video-over-IP and next generation confidence monitoring solutions at IBC 2014

MARLOW, UK – 29 July 2014 - Leading broadcast equipment manufacturer, TSL Products, will present several European product launches on Stand 10.B41 at IBC 2014 that address the increasing demand for Audio/Video-over-IP workflows. The PAM AVB range - the broadcast industry’s first AVB audio monitoring solution - makes its European debut, together with the AXIUS range of managed Ethernet switches for Audio/Video-over-IP workflows. In addition TSL Products will bring the PAM PiCo Touch audio, loudness and logging meter to Europe for the first time.

Chris Exelby, Managing Director, TSL Products, said, “As the adoption audio/video-over-IP continues to grow apace, we are excited to bring products to market that will help our customers to make the transition with tools that they know they can trust. As always, customer feedback has played the starring role in our product development, and we are confident that these and our other new tools will help our customers to do their jobs even more efficiently.”

The PAM AVB range takes the power and reliability of TSL Products’ trusted flagship PAM monitoring systems and adds AVB compatibility alongside existing support for SDI, AES and analogue audio formats. The PAM AVB systems are the first dedicated audio monitoring units on the market to support Audio-over-IP.

The AXIUS range of managed ethernet switches also provides a critical component for Audio/Video-over-IP workflows. These compact switches, comprising 8-10 ports, feature fast, secure connectivity for critical applications that require PTP IEEE 1588 timing accuracies to synchronize Network Audio/Video timing. They are ideal for applications such as smaller outside broadcast vehicles, flypacks or production control rooms where fewer devices need to be connected to the network. The range also includes the MES1R Ruggedized managed ethernet switch that features resilient Neutrik connectors capable of withstanding tough conditions and rough handling.

The PAM PiCo Touch, the latest product in the PAM PiCo range, is a 7” audio, loudness and logging meter with a multi-touch screen that gives users the familiarity and ease of use of consumer touch screen technology. The larger screen allows users to see more measurement devices simultaneously and provides enhanced visual feedback. In addition, the PAM PiCo Touch features an automated logging function that is unique in the PAM PiCo range, plus an HDMI external screen output, an Ethernet port and a headphone outlet for greater flexibility and functionality.

Additional news in the PAM range is the latest software release that will add SMPTE2020 metadata monitoring and automated downmix. This new functionality gives peace of mind when audio signal integrity is paramount. The new release is backward-compatible with all PAM MK2 systems and will be available as a free download.

Other debut products being shown on the TSL Products Stand 10.B41 include the latest systems in the TallyMan broadcast control range and the SoundField DSF2 microphone system.

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries.

Specialising in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, TSL Products' solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations.

For more information visit www.tslproducts.com

