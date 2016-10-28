TSL Products at NAB NY 2016

MARLOW, UK – 27 October 2016 - At NAB NY 2016, on booth 1706, TSL Products, the leading broadcast equipment manufacturer, will showcase its latest range of workflow tools designed to help broadcasters define their roadmap to IP. TSL Products' range of solutions include broadcast control, audio monitoring and power management system to address today’s broadcast requirements.

Visitors to the TSL booth will be able to see how TSL's Tallyman advanced broadcast control system can help co-ordinate critical broadcast infrastructure components, providing operators with a platform to control multiple pieces of kit from different vendors, including routers, under-monitor displays, multiviewers and vision mixers. It can be configured to monitor and control all infrastructure elements via traditional push-button or virtual touchscreen control panels.

Also showcased at NAB NY will be the new MPA family of audio monitoring systems, including the MPA1 Mix-MADI, Mix-Dante and Solo MADI units. The MPA family is ideal for established I/O – such as MADI, SDI, AES-3 and analogue – while also embracing the industry’s rapid move to audio over IP workflows with support for Dante and Ravenna.

