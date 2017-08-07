TSL Products to Debut New MPA1 Solo SDI Audio Monitor to LATAM Region at SET 2017

MARLOW, UK – 7th August 2017 - TSL Products, a leading manufacturer of broadcast quality audio, broadcast control and power solutions will debut the all-new MPA1 Solo SDI audio monitor to the LATAM region in the British Pavilion, stand # 27A at SET Expo on 22nd – 24th August 2017. Part of the MPA (Monitor Plus Audio) range, the MPA1 Solo SDI provides users with an intuitive yet flexible audio monitoring tool that enables users to view all 16 embedded channels simultaneously while allowing any channel to be selected for monitoring.

At only 1RU high and 100mm deep, the MPA1 Solo SDI is ideal for use in the most confined environments such as outside broadcast vehicles and small flight-packs. The MPA Solo SDI source, channel names and system parameters can be managed remotely over an Ethernet network using the built-in web server. Audio levels, signal status and format can all be viewed remotely via the web GUI (graphics user interface).

“The prevalence of multi-channel and multi-lingual services among TSL’s customers has led us to develop a product that provides ‘at a glance’ monitoring of all embedded audio, thereby helping our customers maintain consistent production quality," said Stephen Brownsill, Audio Product Manager at TSL Products. “Furthermore, the most efficient workflow for any production environment can be secured using the web GUI to ‘lock-down’ any MPA Solo SDI, preventing unintentional or unwanted changes to its configuration. The HDMI output provides convenient confidence monitoring of the SDI video source making it suitable for checking lip sync.

In addition to the MPA1 Solo SDI, the MPA1 Range comes in a Dante version in Mix or Solo form, designed to allow broadcasters and content creators to effectively make the transition to IP at a pace that suits them.

TSL Products’ broadcast control and facilities management solutions will also be on display. TallyMan, TSL’s advanced broadcast control system, will show the recently re-designed Virtual Panel configuration which provides the opportunity to design a user control interface that is best for each individual process. TallyMan Virtual Panel gives the engineer complete freedom to design the controller, and to design as many different layouts as required to give each user the right functionality. It can take defined multi-stage dependencies and deliver the precise functionality required and through the use of SNMP and APIs for the controlled devices, a single action from an operator can change multiple devices.

InSite, TSL’s infrastructure management software, communicates with SNMP enabled devices such as intelligent power distribution units, power meters, environmental sensors, servers and routers, in order to track elements including power consumption, temperature, humidity, water ingress and much more. InSite provides monitoring, alarming, logging and reporting of all key parameters relevant to any facility, from broadcasters and data centers to hospitals and schools. Its user-friendly interface makes it easy to configure and operate, delivering the information to operators via fully customizable HTML5 based dashboards.