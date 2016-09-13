TSL Products Appoints US Sales Director

Leading broadcast equipment manufacturer, TSL Products, has appointed Greg Siers to the role of Director of Sales for East Region North America. In this new role, Greg will bolster existing sales channels and be responsible for expanding TSL Products’ market reach in the US, championing its broad range of industry-leading broadcast solutions.

Greg joins TSL Products from Discovery Communications, where he spent eight years as a Director/Producer of live production and custom content including live and as-live multi-camera broadcast television, events and webcasts. He worked on productions including the world feeds for the New Years Eve Live from Times Square, the NY marathon for NBC, and the live 9/11 Memorials from New York, for which he won an Emmy for technical achievement. Prior to this Greg was National Sales Manager for Bexel Corporation for five years, managing the broadcast production technical sales team and accounts for special broadcast production projects, on-site technical support and engineering. His previous roles include various production roles at organisations including Martha Stewart Living and TWI (IMG), and he also wrote a monthly camera and technology column for Production Update magazine for five years.

“Greg has a wealth of first-hand production experience and understands the technology required to get a production on-air, and that will be invaluable in his dealings with customers,” said Chris Exelby, Managing Director, TSL Products. “We’re pleased to welcome Greg to the growing TSL Products team and are confident that his knowledge and extensive industry contacts will help us to extend our reach in this key market.”

Greg Siers commented, “I’m excited to be joining such an innovative and forward thinking company that drives the cutting edge of essential technology and products. The company works in a very collaborative, customer-focused way, treating its customers as partners and ensuring that the solutions fulfill their needs. I look forward to contributing to the growth of the business in the US as we continue to deliver best-in-class products and solutions.”

ABOUT TSL PRODUCTS

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries.

Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, TSL Products’ solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations.

