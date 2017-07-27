TSL Products Appoints Eric Olsson as Director of Sales Western North America

MARLOW, UK – 27 July 2017 - Leading broadcast equipment manufacturer, TSL Products, today announced the appointment of Eric Olsson to the role of Director of Sales Western North America, effective immediately. Reporting to Karlie Miles, Worldwide Sales Director, Olsson presents an exciting addition to the TSL Products team and will be responsible for supporting key customer accounts and partners across the west coast region of North America.

Olsson brings extensive broadcast industry knowledge and a strong technical skill-set in broadcast audio and video production systems and workflows to this key sales role within the company. Previously, Olsson worked in sales management and engineering based roles at Telecast Fiber Systems, Grass Valley and more recently Telemetrics where he was responsible for strategic account management to provide significant growth for their camera robotics products.



Karlie Miles says of Olsson’s hire, “We are very excited to have Eric on board and form a vital part of our international sales team. He brings a wealth of first-hand technical experience alongside sales management skills that will be invaluable. Having worked on projects that span audio, video and broadcast control for such innovative predecessors, I am confident he will provide the support and knowledge needed to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Eric Olsson says, “I am very excited to be able to bring my experience in system design, sales and engineering to TSL Products at a time when it is investing in and focusing on the North American market. I have a lot of respect for TSL and all they have achieved, and I look forward to becoming part of an exciting and diverse team.”