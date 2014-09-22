TSL to merge with IPE

Two of the broadcast industry’s most renowned systems integrators and broadcast equipment manufacturers, TSL and IPE, have announced that they propose to merge.

The deal will bring a combined wealth of knowledge and expertise that spans almost 60 years of first class service to the broadcast industry, offering their clients a full range of high quality consultancy, design, project management and integration services across the full spectrum of TV and radio broadcast, as well as corporate AV installations for Stadia, Houses of Worship, conference facilities and more.

The merger will also add IPE’s IDS line of Integrated Display Systems to the TSL Products’ portfolio of broadcast equipment, providing an international launch pad for the IDS platform into the global market.

Once the merger is concluded, IPE’s Colin Judge will become Managing Director of the combined systems company and Chris Exelby will continue as Managing Director of the products company.

Colin Judge commented: “The combined forces of IPE and TSL will provide our customers with an unequalled range of systems integration services, as well as providing the development of cutting edge workflow tools, to guarantee smooth upgrade paths and assured future-proofing for a multitude of existing and new facilities. I am delighted to be associated with both the IPE and the TSL brand names, together with their combined market growth and international reach and am looking forward to using these vantage points to drive the systems integration arm forward.

“In the interim, both companies will continue to deliver their respective integration services, dedicated customer support and client focused solutions, for which they are both justifiably renowned. Our aim is to ensure that our merger only enhances the experience for current and future customers alike,” he concludes.

David MacGregor, Chairman and Co-Founder of TSL adds: “We’re very excited about the developments and opportunities that this technology partnership will bring to our broadcasters and non-broadcast clients worldwide. By sharing our knowledge and resources and by utilizing our individually established practices and technology, together TSL and IPE can apply experience and skills to providing holistic solutions across the Broadcast sector and other industries that is unmatched by any other independent provider.”

“From a TSL Products perspective, we’re thrilled to be collaborating with IPE,” said Chris Exelby, Managing Director, TSL Products. “The IDS range is perfectly aligned with our product development strategy and clearly adds value to the solutions we already provide for our target markets.”

The terms of the agreement will remain confidential and completion remains subject to due diligence but is targeted for this year.

For further information about TSL, please visit www.tsl.co.uk. For more information about IPE, please visit www.ipe-systems.com