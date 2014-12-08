truTV Teams Up with Funny Or Die for Friends of the People Sneak Peek

truTV and Funny Or Die are joining forces to showcase truTV's first-ever sketch-comedy series Friends of the People on Funny Or Die. Starting Wednesday, December 10, Funny Or Die will promote select sketches from the Dec. 16 episode of Friends of the People on www.funnyordie.com, while also directing users to a sneak peek of the full episode on the show's page on the site at http://www.funnyordie.com/fotp. The episode also features guest-star appearances from Philadelphia 76ers forward Nerlens Noel and actor-comedian Kel Mitchell.

“When presented with the option of Funny Or Die, we decided to go with Funny," said Puja Vohra, senior VP of marketing and digital for truTV. "We're confident that Funny Or Die's audience of discerning comedy addicts will not only find Friends of the People as funny as we do, but also fresh, original and relevant."

Friends of the People, which had its series premiere on Oct. 28 and airs Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on truTV, stars comedians Kevin Barnett (Sleepwalk with Me, Guy Code), Jennifer Bartels (In Living Color reboot, Broken Exes), Jermaine Fowler (Comedy Underground with Dave Attell), Lil Rel Howery (In Living Color reboot, Variety's "10 Comics to Watch"), The Lucas Bros. (22 Jump Street, Fox’s Lucas Bros Moving Co.) and Josh Rabinowitz (I Just Want My Pants Back, Comedy Central's Comics to Watch).

Friends of the People is being produced by 3 Arts Entertainment and Marobru Productions (Chappelle's Show, Comedy Underground with Dave Attell), with 3 Arts Entertainment's Michael Rotenberg and Avi Gilbert, Marobru's Michele Armour (Comedy Underground with Dave Attell) and showrunner/director Neil Punsalan (The Pete Holmes Show) serving as executive producers. The cast members also serve as writers and executive producers, with Josh Rabinowitz and Kevin Barnett as head writers.