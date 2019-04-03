'Tacoma FD' Premieres as the No. 1 New Cable Comedy of the Season with Adults 18-34

truTV’s newest scripted comedy Tacoma FD is off to a blazing hot start! The series debuted as the most-watched new cable comedy series premiere of the season among adults 18-34, delivering 312,000 viewers in the demo in Live+3 viewing, according to Nielsen. The series also ranks as the No. 3 most-watched new cable comedy series premiere of the season among adults 18-49 and in total viewers with 598,000 and 850,000 viewers, respectively.

Since its premiere on Thursday, March 28, the comedy from Broken Lizard’s Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme has reached 5.5 million viewers across all platforms and marks the network’s biggest launch in more than four years. In key demos, the comedy has delivered 3 million adults 18-49 and 1.4 million adults 18-34.

Tacoma FD has also quickly established itself as a series fans are seeking out, with massive time-shifting growth during its premiere week, including a 229% increase in viewership from live to Live+3 among adults 18-49, and a 263% increase with adults 18-34.

Created by and starring Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme from the Super Troopers film franchise, Tacoma FD is a new half-hour comedy set in a firehouse in one of America’s rainiest cities. Light on blazes that need extinguishing, these firefighters keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries and no shortage of bizarre emergency calls. Leading the firehouse shenanigans are Chief Terry McConky (Heffernan) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Lemme), who are joined by an eclectic crew played by Eugene Cordero (Andy), Marcus Henderson (Granny), Gabriel Hogan (Ike) and Hassie Harrison (Lucy) for the 10-episode first season.

Tacoma FD is co-created and executive produced by Heffernan and Lemme alongside David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment and Kyle Clark from Silverscreen Pictures.

New episodes air Thursdays at 10:30p ET/PT on truTV and are available on demand and on the truTV app.