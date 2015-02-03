TruthCo. Continues Growth With Four New Hires

New York, NY – February 3, 2015 - Pioneering brand and cultural insights agency TruthCo. announced today the expansion of the company’s staff with four new hires. As entertainment brands struggle to stay relevant in today’s rapidly changing marketplace, TruthCo. is growing its staff to keep pace with an increased demand for their cultural insights and branding services.

TruthCo.’s new staff on the client services side include Karen Ramspacher, Maribeth Phillips and Christina Papi, all reporting to COO Vernon Church; and on the research side, Alix Korn, reporting to director of cultural insights, Emily Morris.

Alix Korn, Associate Cultural Analyst: Korn conducts custom and syndicated cultural analyses on topics and genres that keep television and entertainment businesses relevant. Previously a freelance contributing literary editor and post producer, Korn is also a video and performance artist.

Christina Papi, Client Services: Papi leads project workflow and client services for all TruthCo. clients. With a background in project management, advertising and TV-film production, Papi is responsible for efficiently managing client engagements while ensuring effective communication among our sales, marketing and editorial teams. Papi most recently served as team lead at TMP Worldwide Advertising.

Maribeth Phillips, Client Relations: Phillips serves as the lead on business development for TruthCo.’s insights business to introduce new companies and industries to cultural analysis. Phillips was previously at Imaginary Forces and Lee Hunt Associates/Razorfish.

Karen Ramspacher, Client Relations: Ramspacher is tasked identifying and cultivating entertainment research clients who want their brands to be part of the national cultural conversation. Prior to TruthCo., Ramspacher served on the client side of the business as senior vice president of research and insights for Pivot.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to bring on such skilled and experienced team members,” said Church. “They are integral to our expansion strategy as we accommodate the overwhelming demand we’ve had for our products and services during the past year.”

“We help our clients stay ahead of the curve by mapping it – providing them with world-class insights and future-proofing their brand,” added TruthCo. CEO, Linda Ong. “TruthCo. aims to fill the void and provide cultural context for traditional consumer research and statistical analysis.”

To learn more, go to TruthCo.net or follow TruthCo. on Twitter @teamtruthco.