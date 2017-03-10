TRUE CRIME NETWORK INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY SIGNS ON ACCLAIMED BROOKLYN PROSECUTOR ANNA-SIGGA NICOLAZZI TO HOST ALL-NEW SERIES TRUE CONVICTION (wt)

(NEW YORK, N.Y.) – After 21 years as a prosecutor with the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office, where she held a 35-0 success record in the Homicide Bureau before leaving earlier this year, Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi will bring her expertise to America’s leading true crime network, Investigation Discovery (ID) in the all-new series TRUE CONVICTION (wt). The series will be presented through Nicolazzi’s own unique lens as a seasoned prosecutor as she travels the country to interview prosecuting attorneys about the most difficult homicide cases they ever faced in pursuit of a conviction. Currently in production with Weinberger Media (On the Case with Paula Zahn), the six-part series TRUE CONVICTION (wt) is slated to premiere, exclusively, on ID in 4Q 2017.

Each episode of TRUE CONVICTION (wt) follows Nicolazzi as she visits the scene of the crime, examines the case through the eyes of the prosecutor, and meets with key figures at the center of the case including the loved ones and investigators. Along the way, Nicolazzi shares her personal reflections and insight into the case, connects elements of the story to her own experiences as a prosecutor, and reveals how the complex layers of each murder investigation came together in the courtroom.

“Anna-Sigga’s undefeated record in the courtroom makes her extraordinarily qualified to take ID viewers on an exclusive journey behind the bench as host of TRUE CONVICTION,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “It’s an honor to have Anna-Sigga join ID’s growing roster of talent, adding not only her prosecutorial perspective but, also, her sense of compassion, as only someone with her unique experience and pedigree could.”

“In my previous life as a detective, prosecutors were always saying, ‘Don’t tell me what you know. Tell me what you can prove. And prove it to a jury,’” said Scott Weinberger, CEO of Weinberger Media, Executive Producer of TRUE CONVICTION and Creator/Executive Producer of ID’s ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN. “This show is going to reveal the mechanics of how these murder cases work with behind-the-scenes insight that viewers have never been exposed to before, demonstrating how prosecutors piece together information from so many sources to form a compelling case that will lead a jury to make a prudent decision.”

TRUE CONVICTION (wt) is produced for Investigation Discovery by Weinberger Media. For Weinberger Media, Scott Weinberger is executive producer. For ID, Lorna Thomas is senior executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Jane Latman is executive vice president of development, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, Destination America, and American Heroes Channel.

About Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi

Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi is a former prosecutor in the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office, one of the largest and busiest offices in the country. She was Chief of Trials in the Homicide Bureau, and served in the office for 21-years, the last 16 of which in Homicide. Early on, Nicolazzi quickly climbed the ranks to reach the elite Homicide Bureau, where she specialized in multiple defendant and other complex cases. Nicolazzi has tried over 50 felony cases to verdict, and has never lost a murder case, resulting in a perfect 35-0 record as a homicide prosecutor. Additionally, the compassion and support she provides to victims families has become her hallmark. Notable cases Nicolazzi has tried include: the Fairfield College murder of football player Mark Fisher; the murder of Hunter College student Ramona Moore, the targeting and murder of Michael Sandy, the shooting death of New York City Police Officer Russel Timoshenko; and the murder of ABC news radio personality George Weber.

Nicolazzi's cases and prosecutorial style have been profiled in numerous local and national news outlets, including The New York Times, New York Magazine, and Vanity Fair, and she has frequently appeared as a legal analyst on multiple networks, notably FOX, ABC, CBS, CNBC and HLN. She also co-hosted Investigation Discovery’s six-part series, “Did He Do It,” alongside Darren Kavinoky in 2015. For the past 3 years, she has served on the faculty of Harvard Law School’s Trial Advocacy Program. She has also lectured locally and nationally and participates in multiple professional associations.

About Weinberger Media

Weinberger Media specializes in producing and developing non-scripted television programming that brings viewers into the world of crime, investigations, police and the judicial system. Best known for launching “On the Case with Paula Zahn,” the highly popular series just celebrated its 15th season and 200th episode on Investigation Discovery. CEO and Founder Scott Weinberger brings his personal experience to the company’s programming after serving for more than a decade in law enforcement in Florida, and later, as a three-time Emmy-award winning Investigative Reporter at WNBC-TV and WCBS-TV in New York.

About Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading mystery-and-suspense network on television. From harrowing crimes and salacious scandals to the in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries behind these “real people, real stories,” the always revealing network challenges our everyday understanding of culture, society and the human condition. One of our nation’s fastest growing cable networks, ID delivers the highest-quality programming to more than 85 million U.S. households and is available in both high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD). For more information, please visitInvestigationDiscovery.com, facebook.com/InvestigationDiscovery, or twitter.com/DiscoveryID. Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), the world’s #1 pay-TV programmer reaching nearly 3 billion cumulative subscribers in 220 countries and territories.

