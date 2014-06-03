TROIKA HIRES EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR ALEJANDRO LOPEZ

Branding & Marketing Agency Taps Advertising Executive to

Lead Marketing Innovations Division

(HOLLYWOOD, CA – June 2nd, 2014) Entertainment brand consultancy and marketing innovations agency Troika announces the hire of advertising industry executive Alejandro Lopez as Executive Creative Director. Since joining Troika, Lopez has developed the CNN “Go There” international brand campaign, complete with an Upfront concept turning the event space into an airplane terminal and the Univision “Return on Influence” campaign and upfront theme.

Joining the agency as its fifth Creative Director, Lopez is charged with leading strategy and creative for Troika’s newly formed Marketing Innovations Division, bringing his years of experience in consumer marketing and advertising to Troika’s roster of premiere entertainment and sports media brands.

Dan Pappalardo, Troika’s Founder & CEO notes, “Alex’s mission is to provide clients with foresight into where the media industry is going and grow audiences for brands in the entertainment and media space. Alex brings a unique set of expertise by mixing advertising and entertainment concepts, and using digital and traditional media that truly connects with consumers.”

Lopez, while the Executive Creative Director at Mothership, Digital Domain, was also one of the creative visionary that developed much of the early concepts and presentations to Dr Dre that eventually led to the Virtual 2pac at Coachella.

Prior to Troika, Lopez acted as head of Leo Burnett’s Japan office, a Publicis and Dentsu JV, managing over 300 employees and overseeing creative for accounts including McDonalds, P&G, Coca Cola, Phillip Morris, FIAT, Conde Naste, & Nike Digital, to name a few. Lopez also spent numerous years founding creative boutiques and digital startups creating branded entertainment films, apps and entertainment platforms for the likes of Google, Nike, YouTube, Panasonic, Diesel and USA Network.

Lopez has also held executive-level creative positions across four continents, where he led global initiatives for Formula 1 and Moto GP while residing in Europe, and Gatorade, Coca Cola and McDonald’s in South America.

Lopez holds a BFA in advertising from Art Center College of Design, and is a polyglot, speaking English, Spanish, French, German and Japanese. He is an internationally exhibited painter, including shows from Paris to Tokyo, and Caracas to Los Angeles.

About Troika

Troika is an entertainment brand consultancy and marketing innovations agency specializing in building audiences and brand experiences for entertainment and sports media companies. The agency’s team of strategists, anthropologists, creative directors, marketers, writers, designers and animators is known for building foundational brand and marketing strategies, and seamlessly activating them through world-class creative executions. Troika’s client roster includes ABC, Amazon, AMC, BET, CNN, ESPN, FX, HBO Sports, Univision, and multiple NBA and NFL teams. For more information, visit troika.tv

About Troika Marketing Innovations

Troika’s Marketing Innovations division is a product of the shifting media landscape and changing audience behaviors, and uses consumer research and insights to drive creative marketing innovations through to execution. Troika’s Marketing Innovations division features a team of consumer researchers, market analysts, and creative executives.