Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) Wins NewBay Product Innovation Award for Advancements in Closed-Caption Monitoring

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Dec. 21, 2015 -- Triveni Digital today announced that the StreamScope(R) RM-40 closed-caption and video monitoring system has won the 2015 NewBay Media Product Innovation Award. As one of the industry's first transport stream monitoring solutions to ensure compliance with FCC 14-12, the U.S. government's closed-captioning legislation, the StreamScope RM-40 enables broadcasters to avoid fines from the FCC and provide an optimal captioning experience for viewers.

"Being able to comply with next-generation closed-captioning regulations is important for broadcast operators, not only from a legal standpoint, but also because errors can disrupt a service and greatly increase viewer dissatisfaction," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "We are honored to be recognized for our monitoring advancements by NewBay Media, one of the vanguards in broadcast publishing that keeps television operators abreast of the latest technology innovations through premier magazines such as TV Technology."

The award-winning StreamScope RM-40 ensures that all closed captions are accurate, synchronized, complete, and appropriately placed on-screen per FCC 14-12, maximizing viewer satisfaction while helping TV operators protect their revenue streams. As the industry's most comprehensive video-quality monitoring system, the StreamScope RM-40 platform is designed to monitor multiple inputs simultaneously, including QAM, ASI, GigE, 8-VSB, and SMPTE-310, for rule-based monitoring of industry standards and customized performance targets.

The StreamScope RM-40 also offers real-time MPEG-2/MPEG-4 analysis and monitoring of DTV transport streams, enabling operators to detect and resolve video stream impairments quickly in order to provide the best possible quality of experience for viewers. Additionally, the platform's sophisticated CALM analysis with triggered recording functionality eliminates inconsistent audio levels.

NewBay Media's Product Innovation Award, launched in 2013, recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV/pro video and radio/online audio industries. Winners are selected by a panel of professional users, and evaluation criteria include innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value, and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/pro video or broadcast/online radio environment.

