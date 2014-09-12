Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder 5 Earns High Ranking in BTR Diamond Technology Reviews Program

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Sept. 11, 2014 -- Triveni Digital today announced that GuideBuilder(R) 5, the latest generation of the company's industry-leading metadata generation platform, received a 4.0 rating in Broadband Technology Report's (BTR) 2014 Diamond Technology Reviews, a renowned industry program that recognizes the top products and solutions available to the cable industry. Utilizing the comprehensive electronic program guide (EPG) generator, cable operators can provide timely and accurate EPGs for clear-QAM tuners, DTAs, DVB-SI set-top boxes (STBs), and MDU installations. By offering operators a unified metadata management platform that supports DVB-SI, PSIP, and SCTE-65, GuideBuilder 5 dramatically speeds up their workflows, enabling them to realize additional revenue opportunities and reduce capital and operational expenditures.

"Now in its ninth year, the Diamond Technology Reviews are cable operators' go-to source for innovative products and solutions," said Tim Hermes, Founder and Publisher, Broadband Technology Report. "Given the increasing number of cable operators making the transition to digital, our judges think Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder 5 has arrived at the perfect time."

Diamond Technology Review rankings are determined by a prestigious panel of cable telecommunications engineering experts, including executives from Boyer Broadband, Bright House Networks, Cable ONE, Charter Communication, Comcast, Cox Communications, Suddenlink, and Time Warner Cable. Technology submissions are ranked on a scale of 1 to 5 Diamonds according to a variety of criteria, such as innovation, ease of use, efficiency, reliability, and contribution to profitability.

The judging panel at the Diamond Technology Review program highly commended the GuideBuilder 5 platform stating, "Timing seems to be right for this product as more and more systems collapse their analog tiers. Whether this fits in the industry's method of doing clear-QAM is unclear. If so, this is a solution that can be utilized. Small to medium MSOs would probably benefit most from its introduction."

The judging committee also commented that GuideBuilder 5 is a "very needed product that solves a lot of issues in small and large systems..." and that "Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder 5 is the right solution for those operators with lower digital penetration, still at the starting gates with their efforts to reclaim analog bandwidth without plans to leverage full encryption. I wish this product was released five years ago."

Through a rich feature set and intuitive user interface, GuideBuilder 5 provides cable operators with a powerful yet low-cost, user-friendly solution for delivering channel and guide information to customers with digital televisions featuring built-in clear-QAM tuners, as well as to those with basic digital STBs. In addition to easing the transition to digital and helping to minimize its impact on cable subscribers, the GuideBuilder 5 system also gives cable operators a single, efficient solution for remote or local management of metadata, reducing equipment and maintenance costs. Using GuideBuilder 5, cable operators can automatically ingest program schedules from multiple listing services; generate standards-compliant PSIP, DVB-SI, and SCTE-65 metadata; and seamlessly output EPGs for thousands of channels and services.

"We are honored to receive a 4 Diamond rating from the BTR Diamond Technology Reviews program," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "GuideBuilder 5 offers cable operators a timely, accurate, and cost-effective way to provide viewers with EPG information. One of the innovative functionalities of the platform is channel number virtual alignment, which makes channel numbers identical for customers with or without a set-top box, enabling a seamless analog-to-digital transition for end users."

Triveni Digital will demonstrate GuideBuilder 5 at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R), booth 1020, Sept. 22-25, in Denver. More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

