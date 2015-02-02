Triveni Digital's Chief Science Officer to Present SBE Webinar on ATSC 3.0

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Feb. 2, 2015 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Dr. Richard Chernock, chief science officer (CSO) at Triveni Digital and chairman of the ATSC Technology Group on ATSC 3.0 and ad-hoc group on service delivery and synchronization, will present a webinar for the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) on ATSC 3.0 on Feb. 19 at 2:00 p.m. EST. During the webinar, Chernock will provide attendees with a detailed overview of ATSC 3.0, a suite of new standards and practices for the next generation of broadcast television, including the status of the ATSC 3.0 activity from a technical point of view as well as the anticipated time schedule. Online registration for the webinar is now open.

"ATSC 3.0 offers many exciting features to transform the future of broadcast television. However, it will require a clean break from the technologies of earlier-generation DTV systems, making it important for broadcasters to get up to speed on the new standards and practices," said Chernock. "As chairman of the ATSC Technology Group that has been working on the development of ATSC 3.0, I will offer an insider's perspective, providing webinar attendees with an understanding of how the new standard will work and the new kinds of services broadcasters will be able to deliver."

ATSC 3.0 represents a cooperative effort between all segments of the industry and many parts of the world. The key system requirements include flexibility, scalability, interoperability, and adaptability, as well as support for mobility, Ultra-High Definition images, audio enhancements, second-screen devices, and broadband connectivity. Leveraging the ATSC 3.0 system, broadcasters can evolve with consumer demands and easily incorporate the latest technology advancements into their facilities.

As the CSO at Triveni Digital, Chernock provides strategic direction for monitoring, content distribution, and metadata management for emerging digital television systems and infrastructures. He is also active in various ATSC, SMPTE, and SCTE standards committees, particularly in the areas of future DTV, monitoring, metadata, and data broadcast.

The SBE webinar on ATSC 3.0 will cost $49 for SBE members and $80 for non-members. Those that complete the webinar qualify for 1 credit, identified under Category I of the Recertification Schedule for SBE Certifications.

