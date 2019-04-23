Triveni Digital Wins NAB Show Product of the Year Award for StreamScope® XM Verifier ATSC 3.0 Solution

PRINCETON, N.J. — April 23, 2019 — Triveni Digital today announced that its StreamScope® XM Verifier ATSC 3.0 verification software was a Best New Hardware Infrastructure Technology winner at the 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards. Honoring innovative new products, the award program recognized the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors at the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

"The 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards highlight the best of what's new in media, entertainment, and technology," said Chris Brown, executive vice president of conventions and business operations at NAB. "Triveni Digital stood out at the show for its innovative approach to answering the critical need for service assurance equipment in the ATSC 3.0 era."

Triveni Digital's StreamScope XM Verifier software allows broadcasters to verify video, audio, and metadata service quality assurance metrics in ATSC 3.0 environments. Using StreamScope XM Verifier, stations can receive, verify, and record ATSC 3.0 broadcast streams with RF and IP inputs. Protocols such as ROUTE, MMTP, and STLTP are supported. Additionally, users can record and manage PCAP files for playback. StreamScope XM Verifier allows broadcast television station engineers and field staff to get a quick, comprehensive view of multiple ATSC 3.0 services, bringing convenience, affordability, and flexibility to next-generation broadcast television operations.

"We're thrilled to be recognized with the NAB Show Product of the Year Award at this crucial moment in broadcast television history," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "As ATSC 3.0 deployments continue, our StreamScope XM Verifier software is helping broadcasters handle the complexities of the new broadcast ecosystem, mitigating errors that can degrade audio and video quality or interrupt services, to ensure the best quality of service."

NAB Show Product of the Year Award winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 16 categories and announced at an awards ceremony and cocktail reception at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 10. To be eligible for an award, nominated products and technologies needed to be on display at the 2019 NAB Show for the first time and available for delivery in 2019.

More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 6-11, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV, USA, is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With nearly 100,000 attendees from more than 160 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Explore more at NABShow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital is a leading provider of program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance solutions for broadcasters and service providers. Renowned for their ease of use and innovative features, Triveni Digital's solutions enable customers to deliver enhanced programs and services to television viewers. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. As a leader in ATSC 3.0 solutions, a key contributor to standards development, and active participant in next-generation ATSC trials and deployments, Triveni Digital is leading the charge to a new, exciting broadcast television future. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/190423TriveniDigital.docx

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-StreamScopeXMVerifier.jpg

Photo Caption: Triveni Digital StreamScope® XM Verifier for ATSC 3.0 Environments

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@TriveniDigital%20Wins%20@NABShow%20%23ProductoftheYear%20Award%20for%20%23StreamScope%20XM%20Verifier%20%23ATSC3%20Solution%20-%20http://bit.ly/2vmX7iJ

Follow Triveni Digital:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Triveni-Digital/137957436263401

https://twitter.com/TriveniDigital

http://www.linkedin.com/company/32484?trk=tyah