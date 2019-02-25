Triveni Digital to Share Expertise on ATSC 3.0 Security and Interactivity Requirements at 2019 NAB Show

PRINCETON, N.J. — Feb. 25, 2019 — Triveni Digital today announced that the company's executives will speak at the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference (BEITC) at the 2019 NAB Show, which takes place in Las Vegas in April. During the event, Mark Corl, senior vice president of emergent technology development, and Dave Catapano, senior vice president engineering, will share their expertise on interactivity and security requirements of ATSC 3.0. As a leader in ATSC 3.0 solutions, a key contributor to the development of the standards suite, and active participant in real-world trials and deployments, Triveni Digital is leading the charge toward a new and more exciting broadcast television future.

At the BEITC, Corl will give two presentations. The first, "ATSC 3.0 Interactive AEA Enhancement Toolkit," will provide an overview of the ATSC 3.0 standards regarding emergency notifications, with a focus on practical aspects of deploying a broadcaster workflow to support it. He will describe how broadcasters can use software tools to customize and optimize an AEA enhancement workflow to their individual environment. The session will take place on Saturday, April 6 from 3:20 to 4:40 p.m. in room N260-B of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

Corl's second session, "Practical Aspects of ATSC 3.0 Interactive Content Deployment," is slated for Sunday, April 7 from 1:50 to 2:10 p.m. in the LVCC North Hall meeting room N256. During this talk, Corl will examine the A/344 standard, with a focus on practical aspects of deploying interactive broadcaster applications to ATSC 3.0 receivers. Specific examples of key revenue-enhancing aspects of the standard will be highlighted, including Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) and personalization. Attendees will learn about the features that the A/344 standard provides and how new platforms are simplifying these interfaces by providing software development kits.

Also at the BEITC, Catapano will speak about "Requirements and Workflow for Creating a Secure ATSC 3.0 Broadcast" on Saturday, April 6 from 1:30 to 2:50 p.m. in room N260-D of the LVCC. Catapano's session will explore the new security requirements involved with creating and transmitting ATSC 3.0 broadcast streams, which require a chain of trust for both core signaling and enhanced content. During this session, attendees will learn about the various workflow options that are available.

Triveni Digital will demonstrate its innovative metadata generation, transport stream analysis, monitoring, and troubleshooting solutions at the 2019 NAB Show at booth N3908, showing attendees how they can support channel sharing, the repack, and dual-standards broadcasting. More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

About Triveni Digital

