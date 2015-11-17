Triveni Digital to Speak on ATSC 3.0 and Data Management at the Smart Spectrum Summit

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Nov. 16, 2015 -- Triveni Digital today announced its participation in the Smart Spectrum Summit: Broadcast/Broadband Networks for Public Safety and Other One-to-Many Applications, to be held at the Westin Washington, D.C., City Center.

On Nov. 18 at 11:15 a.m., Triveni Digital's chief science officer and chair of ATSC's Technology and Standards Group, Dr. Richard Chernock, will speak on ATSC 3.0 and its impact on video quality and data management. During the event, Triveni Digital will also demonstrate the latest advancements in metadata generation systems, highlighting how the technology enables public broadcasters to deliver reliable, rich media alerts during natural disasters and emergencies.

"ATSC 3.0 will transform the way that broadcasters provide emergency alert information to the public," said Chernock. "At the Smart Spectrum Summit, I'll elaborate on support for integration of rich-media alerting capabilities into the ATSC 3.0 standard. Broadcasting is clearly the most robust and efficient mechanism to distribute emergency alert information to the public."

The Smart Spectrum Summit is an immersive, one-day educational and networking event for all stakeholders in wireless spectrum. The Summit will specifically focus on broadcast/broadband convergence for public safety and disaster communications.

Chernock's presentation is part of a tutorial session dedicated to "Video Quality and Data Applications." Some of the key topics that will be discussed include whether the video quality of ATSC 3.0 for mobile devices will benefit emergency personnel, what new possibilities emerge for broadcasters with the integration of broadcast and broadband delivery of service components, and what new data applications are possible with ATSC 3.0 delivery.

Triveni Digital is at the forefront of evolving technologies and industry standards and is devoting substantial resources to the development of the ATSC 3.0 standard. The company's technology and products empower broadcasters and television service providers to deploy practical, revenue-generating services for continued business growth.

