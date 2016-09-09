Triveni Digital at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Exhibitor Preview

Triveni Digital -- Booth 313

At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2016, Triveni Digital will demonstrate its industry-leading transport stream analysis platforms, which enable cable operators to provide better TV at a fraction of the cost of competitors. Through advanced technologies, including HEVC, Triveni Digital allows cable operators to maximize revenue and boost (QoS) for subscribers.

Key Products

StreamScope(R) MT-50 HEVC Transport Stream Analysis and Troubleshooting Tool

On display at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) will be Triveni Digital's HEVC StreamScope(R) MT-50 transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool, which enables cable operators to address the growing consumer demand for 4K television services. Through advanced features such as HEVC support, intelligent filtering, closed captioning analyses, and audio monitoring, the StreamScope MT-50 makes it easy for operators to detect and resolve transport stream errors, ensuring superior QoS for viewers.

The StreamScope MT-50 supports a broad range of video compression schemes, from HEVC to H.264 and MPEG-2, allowing operators to make a smooth transition to an all-HEVC infrastructure. The HEVC capability is available for all versions of the StreamScope MT-50, including the StreamScope Portal and StreamScope MT-50 HDT, which offers a 10 GigE interface option and a 16:9 HD touchscreen for easy, efficient transport stream analysis and troubleshooting.

StreamScope(R) RM-50 10GigE Transport Stream Monitor

The StreamScope RM-50 10GigE transport stream monitor is an end-to-end video and audio QoS solution for large, complex CATV networks with 10GigE infrastructures. In addition to providing comprehensive quality of service and compliance monitoring for cable video networks, the RM-50 handles up to six gigabits of throughput, enabling operators to minimize MTBF and reduce OPEX by decreasing rack space and power. Via the RM-50's color-coded user interface, operators can easily identify and resolve video and audio quality issues at all levels of the network. Quick and precise reporting of missing, inaccurate, and unsynchronized closed captions allows operators to maintain compliance with FCC 14-12. For CALM Act compliance, RM-50s perform spot checks, display LKFS graphs, and generate commercial loudness reports. The result is high-quality digital TV services.

StreamScope(R) EM 50 Enterprise Manager

At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R), Triveni Digital will demonstrate its StreamScope(R) EM-50 enterprise manager, a centralized software solution that streamlines video quality assurance and compliance operations across any network, including 10GigE.

Offering a seamless connection to Triveni Digital's StreamScope RM-50 transport stream monitors, the EM-50 enables cable operators to proactively detect, isolate, and resolve problems that degrade video services, allowing system-wide compliance with federal regulations such as the U.S. CALM Act and closed caption requirements. The system's advanced fleet management capabilities allow operators to keep the software levels of monitoring systems up-date network-wide. Deploying StreamScope EM-50, operators can eliminate customer downtime and reduce costs associated with subscriber complaints.

