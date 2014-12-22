Triveni Digital’s StreamScope MT-50 HDT Honored With NewBay Media Product Innovation Award

PRINCETON, N.J. — Dec. 22, 2014 — Triveni Digital today announced that StreamScope® MT-50 HDT, the company’s new real-time DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool, has received a Product Innovation Award from NewBay Media. The awards contest honors outstanding products that were introduced in 2014 to serve TV, professional video, and broadcast/online radio users. Winners were selected by a panel of professional users based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, and price value.

“We are honored to be bestowed with a Product Innovation Award from NewBay Media in recognition of our efforts to bring advanced technology solutions to broadcasters,” said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. “With growing consumer demand for high-quality TV services, broadcasters are transitioning toward a higher performance networking infrastructure and, in the process, finding it challenging to cost-effectively reduce and eliminate transport stream errors. The StreamScope MT-50 HDT, through its user-friendly HD touch screen and 10GigE interface, brings increased efficiency and ease of use to broadcast operations.”

Featuring an industry-first intuitive touch screen HD interface, the industry's most comprehensive MPEG analysis engine, and a 10 GigE interface, Triveni Digital’s StreamScope MT-50 HDT is the ideal tool for broadcasters that are looking to monitor and analyze multiple DTV transport streams on site or at remote locations while complying with worldwide standards to ensure a superior quality of service (QoS).

The StreamScope MT-50 HDT features a 17-inch, 16:9 aspect ratio, 1920x1080 HD screen that can be swiped by either finger or touch pen to display video and audio thumbnails, QoS and bit rate graphs, crosstab analysis, and more, all in crystal-clear HD quality. By combining the familiarity and usability of a tablet-type device with a large sized HD screen that is absolutely essential for analyzing data, the StreamScope MT-50 HDT enables broadcasters to resolve transport streams errors more affordably and faster than ever. Additionally, the StreamScope MT-50 HDT offers broadcasters the power and capabilities of multiple DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tools in a single form factor, thereby streamlining operations and minimizing capital and operational costs.

More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About NewBay Media Product Innovation Awards

NewBay Media’s Product Innovation Award, launched in 2013, recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV/pro video and radio/online audio industries. Winners are selected by a panel of professional users and evaluation criteria include innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value, and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/pro video or broadcast/online radio environment.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital’s products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, “Triveni Digital.” Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-MT50-Touchscreen.jpg

Photo Caption: Triveni Digital StreamScope® MT-50 Transport Stream Analysis and Troubleshooting Tool