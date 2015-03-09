Triveni Digital to Present on Closed-Caption Monitoring Best Practices at SCTE San Diego Chapter

Attendees Will Learn How to Effectively Monitor Closed-Caption Information for Multiple TV Services to Ensure Compliance With FCC 14-12

PRINCETON, N.J. -- March 9, 2015 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Ruben Araza, senior sales engineer and team lead for the company's global sales engineering team, will present on "Closed-Caption Monitoring Best Practices" at the SCTE San Diego chapter on March 18. During the technical session, Araza will outline the best analysis and monitoring methods for complying with FCC 14-12, the U.S. government's new closed-captioning rules, which became effective this month. The session is scheduled to take place at the Cox Copley Campus from 9 a.m. to noon as well as 1 to 4 p.m.

"The SCTE is the cable industry's premier source for technical training, enabling engineers to stay abreast of the latest technologies, industry standards, and government regulations," said Araza. "This session will provide attendees an in-depth review of FCC 14-12, how it impacts cable operators, and how to ensure that all closed captions are accurate, synchronized, complete, and appropriately placed on screen per the legislation."

The technical session is free to attend for SCTE members and will cost $5 for non-members who RSVP (or $10 at the door). To RSVP, contact Bob Weaver, SCTE San Diego chapter president, at bob.weaver@cox.com or +1 619-266-5295.

Araza has more than 20 years of experience working with analog and digital broadcast and broadband systems technologies. Prior to his role at Triveni Digital, Araza provided design, integration, and technical support to vendors and operators in the DTV MPEG industry. He has extensive experience in MPEG-2 based integrations, such as digital video and DOCSIS-based systems, DTH uplink facilities, as well as MPEG-over-IP and HFC networks.

