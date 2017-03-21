Triveni Digital to Present on ATSC 3.0 Signaling and Announcement Changes at PBS Tech Con 2017

PRINCETON, N.J. -- March 21, 2017 -- Triveni Digital today announced that the company's Vice President of sales and marketing, Ralph Bachofen, will speak about ATSC 3.0 at the 2017 PBS Technology Conference (PBS Tech Con). The speaking session, scheduled to take place on April 20 at 2:30 p.m. in room Roman 1 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, will examine the details of the signaling and announcement standards making up ATSC 3.0, with a specific focus on data structures, their interrelations, and how they are expected to be used by receivers compared with PSIP.



"Simulcasting ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 will take a significant amount of effort by broadcasters to maintain both signaling and announcement protocols," said Bachofen. "During this speaking session, I'll provide attendees with a thorough evaluation of the ATSC 3.0 protocol stack, with a focus on how each layer impacts signaling and announcements and the steps that broadcasters will need to take to ensure flawless delivery of program guide information."



By the end of the tutorial, attendees will understand the benefits of deploying a unified PSIP and ATSC 3.0 metadata generator and steps for how to simplify the transition to the next-generation broadcast television system as it relates to signaling and announcements.



Bachofen has more than 20 years of experience in voice and multimedia over Internet Protocol (IP), telecommunications, and the semiconductor business. Bachofen's education includes Executive Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science degrees in telecommunication technologies. An expert on the role of metadata in the effective provision and monitoring of all variety of DTV services, Bachofen is a frequent speaker on the topic of test and measurement strategies, advanced broadcast platforms, and mobile DTV delivery at a variety of industry conferences.



About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.



