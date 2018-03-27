Triveni Digital Powers Industry-First Test of ATSC 3.0 Services With Pearl TV and Partners in Phoenix Model Market

PRINCETON, N.J. — March 27, 2018 — Triveni Digital today announced its participation in the Phoenix Model Market project, the first collaborative single-market effort dedicated to ATSC 3.0 over-the-air broadcasting. The Model Market is coordinated by Pearl TV and broadcast stations owned by Fox Television Stations, Telemundo Station Group, Univision, and others to create a test bed for the delivery of next-generation TV services. Triveni Digital will provide Pearl TV with its award-winning GuideBuilder XM signaling and announcement generator and StreamScope XM MT advanced monitoring and analysis systems, both of which support ATSC 3.0, to enable delivery of innovative service guides, emergency communication support, addressable content delivery, interactive program enhancements, and data broadcast applications.

“ATSC 3.0 is the future of local broadcast television, and we’re excited to be on the cutting-edge of delivering next-gen services with Pearl TV and our ecosystem partners,” said Mark Simpson, president and CEO at Triveni Digital. “Our GuideBuilder and StreamScope product lines support dual-standards broadcasting, detailed analysis of ATSC 3.0 streams and data structures, and provide seamless integration with third-party components to ensure a streamlined migration for broadcasters, including those stations participating in the Pearl TV initiative.”

So far, 10 TV stations in the Phoenix broadcast market have agreed to participate in the Model Market program, including: KNXV (The E.W. Scripps Company), KSAZ/KUTP (Fox Television Stations), KPHO and KTVK (Meredith Corporation), KASW (Nexstar Media Group), KTAZ (Telemundo Station Group), KPNX (TEGNA Inc.), and KFPH and KTVW (Univision).

Triveni Digital’s GuideBuilder XM signaling and announcement generator offers unified functionality per the ATSC 3.0 standard, along with support for legacy standards such as ATSC 1.0 PSIP. Using GuideBuilder XM, stations can automatically ingest schedule updates from all popular listing services, apply them to any number of services, and output program and service guide data to third-party multiplexers. The StreamScope XM MT platform provides Pearl TV stations with a full receiver and can be utilized for viewing thumbnails and full rendering. Broadcasters can perform detailed analysis of ATSC 3.0 streams and data structures, LCT channel objects, IP and RF parameters, service guides, multicast routes, and more.

“The ATSC 3.0 open test bed we are managing will be mutually beneficial for all stakeholders in the television ecosystem, including broadcasters and technology providers,” said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. “Collaborating together we will create a framework for the delivery of next-generation TV business models enabled by ATSC 3.0 technology.”

Triveni Digital will demonstrate its GuideBuilder XM and StreamScope XM MT systems at the 2018 NAB Show, April 9-12 in Las Vegas at booth N1427. More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

