Triveni Digital to Offer ATSC 3.0 Starter Kits, Simplifying Transition to Next-Gen TV Standard

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Feb. 22, 2017 -- Triveni Digital today announced a series of ATSC 3.0 "starter kits" designed to bring broadcasters up to speed with the new broadcast television standard in a real-world environment. The starter kits will be introduced throughout the year and encompass everything from file-based monitoring to live encoding and over-the-air transmission options, leveraging Triveni Digital's award-winning GuideBuilder(R) XM signaling and announcement generator, ROUTE/MMTP encoder, and StreamScope(R) XM MT service quality assurance system, along with third-party technology from trusted ecosystem partners. The kits will be demonstrated for the first time at the 2017 NAB Show, April 24-27 at booth N2031.



"The ATSC 3.0 standard is on the verge of completion, which will provide broadcasters with a wide range of benefits based on the ability to comprehensively distribute a hybrid mix of broadcast and broadband IP content to fixed and mobile receivers for the very first time. It will also require a steep learning curve for broadcasters," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "Joining forces with other technology leaders, we're excited to offer broadcasters complete ATSC 3.0 solutions for various needs -- from file-based monitoring to OTA reception. Becoming familiar with the new standard now, in their own facilities, broadcasters can ensure the transition is fast and smooth."



The starter kits will be available in several options to meet broadcasters' unique infrastructure requirements and knowledge of the ATSC 3.0 standard. The entry-level package includes Triveni Digital's StreamScope XM MT, without any physical inputs, for file-based analysis. Using this solution, broadcasters can gain greater insight into the physical structure of ATSC 3.0.



Option two expands upon the entry-level package by including Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder XM, ROUTE/MMTP encoder, and a live source simulator. More advanced starter kits will feature additional elements of the ATSC 3.0 workflow such as encoding, packaging, modulation, gateways, and exciters -- from third-party technology partners.



Triveni Digital will fully integrate the starter kits into broadcasters' facilities to ensure a smooth ATSC 3.0 deployment and testing process. Broadcasters that order the starter kits by May 5 will receive a customer appreciation discount in celebration of Triveni Digital's 20-year anniversary.



More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.



About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.



