Triveni Digital to Lead ATSC 3.0 Tutorial Session at 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Sept. 29, 2015 -- Triveni Digital today announced that its chief science officer and chair of ATSC's Technology and Standards Group (TG3), Dr. Richard Chernock, will oversee a tutorial session on ATSC 3.0 at the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium. The session will take place on Oct. 15 at 8:30 a.m. at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. As session chair, Chernock will lead a series of presentations on the new standard and how it impacts the way broadcast content is delivered.

"ATSC 3.0 will introduce a wide new set of features and capabilities for broadcasters, enabling them to provide a superior television experience for viewers," said Chernock. "The tutorial session will focus on the various layers of the new standard. Each presenter will take a close look at the technologies included in each layer and discuss benefits to the broadcast community. Additionally, there will be a general overview of ATSC 3.0, during which we will discuss how this exciting new standard enables monetization in the broadcast environment."

The tutorial session will consist of a variety of topics discussed by presenters active in the development of ATSC 3.0. Skip Pizzi of the NAB will provide an overview of ATSC 3.0 and Luke Fay from Sony will discuss the ATSC 3.0 physical layer. Youngkwon Lim from Samsung will present on ATSC 3.0 management and protocols layer, while Madeline Noland, representing LG Electronics, will throw light on the ATSC 3.0 applications and presentation layer.

Taking place Oct. 13-16, the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium is one of the world's preeminent technical conferences on broadcasting technology. This year's event will offer attendees an exciting, timely, and informative three-day program with tutorials, followed by technical sessions. Broadcast engineering experts from around the world will be presenting at the Symposium.

Triveni Digital is at the forefront of evolving technologies and industry standards, devoting substantial resources to the development of the ATSC 3.0 standard. The company's technology and products empower broadcasters and television service providers to deploy practical, revenue-generating services for continued business growth.

More information about the IEEE Broadcast Symposium is available at http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium/. More information about Triveni Digital and its products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-Richard_Chernock.jpg

Photo Caption: Triveni Digital CSO Dr. Richard Chernock

Follow Triveni Digital:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Triveni-Digital/137957436263401

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TriveniDigital

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/32484?trk=tyah