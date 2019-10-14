Triveni Digital Empowers Broadcasters for the ATSC 3.0 Era With Next-Gen TV Solutions at NAB Show New York

PRINCETON, N.J. — Oct. 14, 2019 — Triveni Digital today announced that it will highlight new enhancements to its end-to-end ATSC 3.0 solutions at NAB Show New York, Oct. 16-17 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, booth N1064. Triveni Digital's StreamScope® XM Verifier, StreamScope XM MT Analyzer, GuideBuilder® XM ATSC 3.0 Transport Encoder, and a new Advanced Emergency Alert (AEA) Editor are at the heart of several demonstrations with partners, showcasing how broadcasters can make a smooth transition to the ATSC 3.0 era and deliver next-generation television experiences to viewers while maintaining the broadcasters' main ATSC 1.0 revenues.

"ATSC 3.0 will be a breath of fresh air for the broadcast industry, improving the user experience through emergency communications, personalized advertising, service guides, and interactive programs," said Ralph Bachofen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Triveni Digital. "During the show, we'll highlight how our customers, currently in the early stages of ATSC 3.0 deployments, can achieve the most simple and flexible service delivery."

Simplifying the Transition to ATSC 3.0

Triveni Digital will unveil new features for its StreamScope XM Verifier software application for receiving, verifying, and recording ATSC 3.0 broadcast streams via ROUTE, MMTP, or SLTP protocols. The most significant enhancement is support for multiple PLPs within a broadcast transmission. In addition, StreamScope XM Verifier now offers a wide range of RF advancements (e.g., LP bars, bootstrap data, L1 basic data, L1 detailed data, L1 PLP data, quick status, and subframe data), providing broadcasters with improved analysis and visibility into ATSC 3.0 quality of service.

Streamlining Distribution of Advanced Emergency Alerts

At the NAB Show New York, Triveni Digital and technology partners will demonstrate how broadcasters can control and distribute interactive emergency applications and information in an ATSC 3.0 environment. Easy to integrate into existing workflows, the end-to-end solution is comprised of Triveni Digital's AEA Editor and GuideBuilder XM ATSC 3.0 Transport Encoder, Digital Alert Systems' DASDEC emergency messaging platform, and a software receiver from Alticast, with user-interface templates based on AWARN focus group and developed with the support of NAB Pilot.

Enhancing Broadcast TV With Interactive Content

Triveni Digital will demonstrate a joint solution with technology partner Alticast at the NAB Show New York that enables an interactive viewing experience based on the capabilities of ATSC 3.0. Developed in collaboration with Michigan State University's WKAR-TV PBS station, the demo at NAB Show New York will highlight how broadcasters can enhance the viewing experience for educational material with next-gen TV interactive content and companion device features. The solution is powered by Alticast's software receiver and an end-to-end ATSC 3.0 broadcast service delivery system from Triveni Digital.

Committed to making the transition to ATSC 3.0 as smooth as possible, Triveni Digital is also offering a unique transition market DMA licensing model. With the purchase of the company's ATSC 3.0 solutions, broadcasters will receive free licenses for corresponding ATSC 1.0 systems.

