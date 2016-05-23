Triveni Digital to Discuss ATSC 3.0 for Early Adopter Korean Market at KOBA 2016

PRINCETON, N.J. -- May 23, 2016 -- Triveni Digital today announced that the company will participate at KOBA 2016, May 24-27, in Seoul, South Korea, to discuss emerging ATSC 3.0 technologies and share perspectives on broadcaster implementation of the standard. At the event, Triveni Digital will showcase its new GuideBuilder® XM signaling and announcement generator at the AIBB International booth D410. Additionally, Triveni Digital's senior vice president of engineering, Dave Catapano, will provide a technical overview of the ATSC 3.0 broadcast television system on Wednesday, May 25, from 3:40-4:30 p.m. in classroom 307.

"KOBA 2016 is an excellent opportunity for us to address the interest that Asia-Pacific broadcasters have expressed in the ATSC 3.0 candidate standard," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "We will show how the migration from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0 can be streamlined with GuideBuilder XM, while also demonstrating the impact the new standard will have in enabling a better TV experience for viewers."

A key focus of the GuideBuilder XM demo at KOBA 2016 will be the system's unified functionality per ATSC 3.0 candidate standard, along with support for legacy standards such as ATSC 1.0 PSIP and DVB-SI. GuideBuilder XM expands upon Triveni Digital's market-leading GuideBuilder metadata platform, providing support for the widest range of third-party interfaces and deployment architectures available. Using the signaling and announcement system, broadcasters can automatically ingest schedule updates from all popular listing services, apply them to any number of services, and output program and service guide data to third-party multiplexers and encoders.

In sync with Triveni Digital's theme of ATSC 3.0, Dave Catapano's speaking session at KOBA 2016 will examine the architectural differences between ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0, highlighting the ecosystem changes that broadcasters will need to make in preparation for the next-generation standard suite. Catapano will provide insight into what each ATSC 3.0 layer entails, followed by a discussion about the benefits offered by the new standards suite.

For nearly 20 years at Triveni Digital, Dave Catapano has been responsible for designing and developing an array of award-winning digital TV products for a fast-changing marketplace. Prior to his career at Triveni Digital, Catapano worked for more than 12 years at Xerox, where he developed advanced technology products for the digital printing industry. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin.

More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Links:

www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital_GuideBuilderXM.jpg

Photo Caption: Triveni Digital GuideBuilder® XM Signaling and Announcement Generator

www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-David_Catapano.jpg

Photo Caption: Dave Catapano, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Triveni Digital

Visit Triveni Digital at KOBA 2016, Booth D410

Follow Triveni Digital:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Triveni-Digital/137957436263401

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TriveniDigital

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/32484?trk=tyah

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Triveni Digital to Discuss ATSC 3.0 for Early Adopter Korean Market at KOBA 2016 - http://goo.gl/Qi01TQ