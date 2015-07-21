Triveni Digital to Demonstrate Broadcast Advancements for Delivering a Better TV Experience at TAB 2015

PRINCETON, N.J. -- July 21, 2015 -- Triveni Digital announced today that it will be exhibiting at the Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) annual convention and trade show, Aug. 5-6, at the Renaissance Austin Hotel in Austin, Texas. At the show, Triveni Digital will showcase the latest advancements in transport stream monitoring and metadata management platforms to enable a better TV experience while maximizing operational efficiencies and cost savings for broadcasters.

"TAB is the largest state broadcast association convention in the nation, with over 1100 annual visitors, making it the ideal venue for Triveni Digital to demonstrate new technologies that empower broadcast operators to deploy new revenue-generating services while reducing CAPEX and OPEX," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "We have some exciting demos lined up for the TAB show, including a live presentation of the closed-caption monitoring capabilities recently added to our StreamScope RM-40 transport stream monitor, enabling broadcasters to comply with new FCC regulations."

Utilizing Triveni Digital's market-leading StreamScope(R) RM-40 transport stream monitoring system, broadcasters can effectively monitor closed-caption information for multiple TV services in order to comply with FCC 14-12, the U.S. government's regulation for the provisioning of closed captions in television programming. By ensuring that all closed captions are accurate, synchronized, complete, and appropriately placed on-screen per FCC 14-12, the StreamScope RM-40 increases viewer satisfaction while helping TV operators avoid fines issued by the FCC for flagrant violations. The platform is designed to monitor multiple inputs simultaneously, including QAM, ASI, Gigabit Ethernet (GigE), 8-VSB, and SMPTE-310, for rule-based monitoring of industry standards and customized performance targets.

At TAB 2015, Triveni Digital will also demonstrate the latest features for its StreamScope MT-50 HDT real-time DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool. The StreamScope MT-50 HDT features an intuitive touch screen HD interface, the industry's most comprehensive MPEG analysis engine, and a 10GigE interface, making it easier to monitor and analyze multiple DTV transport streams and comply with worldwide standards. Leveraging the StreamScope MT-50 HDT's user-friendly HD touch screen and 10GigE interface, operators can quickly and cost-effectively reduce, locate, and eliminate transport stream errors to provide a superior quality of service.

Another key highlight at TAB 2015 will be Triveni Digital's StreamScope Portal. The award-winning portable, tablet-based MPEG analysis and monitoring tool offers a personalized form factor and a variety of dongle-based input options that help broadcasters cost-effectively perform real-time and file-based MPEG-2/MPEG-4 analysis and troubleshooting of DTV transport streams on ASI, RF, and GigE interfaces. Using the StreamScope Portal in combination with other Triveni Digital products, including StreamScope MT-50, broadcasters can increase operational efficiencies, lower costs, and ensure superior audio and video signals.

Also on display at TAB 2015 will be GuideBuilder(R) 5, Triveni Digital's industry-leading metadata generation platform. A new cloud-based version of GuideBuilder 5 provides broadcasters with a Web-based user interface, centralized control and management capabilities, and network-based PSIP carousel download, enabling them to create electronic program guide metadata for all DTV signals easily and cost-effectively. By reducing hardware infrastructure, GuideBuilder Cloud lowers broadcasters' power and operational expenses. Freed from maintaining local listing services, technical personnel can focus on other more pressing tasks.

