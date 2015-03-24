Triveni Digital CSO to Speak on ATSC 3.0

Dr. Richard Chernock Will Present at the PBS Technology Conference and the NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference

PRINCETON, N.J. -- March 24, 2015 -- Triveni Digital today announced that its chief science officer and chair of ATSC's Technology and Standards Group (TG3), Dr. Richard Chernock, will speak at the 2015 PBS Technology Conference (TechCon) and at the 2015 NAB Show Broadcast Engineering Conference (BEC) on topics related to ATSC 3.0. Chernock will participate in an ATSC super session on what the standard means to public media as part of TechCon on April 10 at 1:30 p.m. Chernock will also chair and present in a tutorial on ATSC 3.0 at the BEC on April 12 from 3 to 6 p.m.

"The ATSC 3.0 standard offers broadcasters a plethora of sophisticated capabilities," said Chernock. "TechCon and the BEC are ideal platforms to elaborate more on the work that the ATSC has done so far and also discuss the extensive benefits that the standard brings to the broadcast community, such as the ability to utilize a more robust and flexible physical layer, offer new types of services, and evolve with consumer demands."

Chernock's presentation at TechCon will provide attendees with a view of the current development timeline of the ATSC 3.0, while discussing the various kinds of new services that can now be enabled for public media stations. The session will also explore the changing ways in which consumers are receiving content and the applications beyond HD and SD that will ensure survival for public broadcasting in the years to come.

At BEC, Chernock will present alongside leaders of the standardization teams working on ATSC 3.0. This tutorial will provide attendees with up-to-date information on what ATSC 3.0 includes and the advantages to broadcasters. In particular, Chernock's presentation will give a snapshot of where each ASTC specialist group is currently at on the standard, including an overview of some of the technologies covered by the groups, decisions that have already been made and the ramifications of those decisions, resolutions in process, and important outstanding issues.

As chairman of ATSC TG3, Chernock has been instrumental in the development of ATSC 3.0, ensuring that flexibility, scalability, interoperability, and adaptability are the keystones of the new DTV broadcast system. He is also chairman of the adhoc group specifying the inner architecture of the system, including the basic mechanisms for delivery and synchronization. As the CSO of Triveni Digital, Chernock is responsible for developing strategic directions for monitoring, content distribution, and metadata management for emerging digital television systems and infrastructures. Chernock has held many leadership positions within the ATSC, SCTE, and SMPTE standards committees, contributing to the creation of standards and recommended practices for DTV, metadata, and monitoring.

