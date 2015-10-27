Triveni Digital CCW 2015 Exhibitor Preview

Triveni Digital -- Booth 539

At CCW 2015, Triveni Digital will demonstrate its industry-leading metadata generation and transport stream analysis platforms, which enable a better TV experience.

Through advanced technologies, including HEVC and 10GigE support, Triveni Digital offers complete monitoring and analyzing solutions that allows broadcasters to take advantage of new revenue opportunities while providing superior quality of service (QoS) to viewers.

Key Products

HEVC Functionality for StreamScope(R) MT-50 Transport Stream Analysis and Troubleshooting Tool

At CCW 2015, Triveni Digital will showcase HEVC functionality for its award-winning StreamScope(R) MT-50 real-time DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool, enabling broadcasters to address the growing consumer demand for 4K television services.

With Triveni Digital's StreamScope platform, broadcasters can quickly pinpoint and resolve video, audio, and closed caption impairments in the transport stream, ensuring superior QoS for viewers. The video monitoring system supports a broad range of video compression schemes, from HEVC to H.264 and MPEG-2, allowing a smooth transition to an all-HEVC infrastructure.



The new HEVC capability is available for all versions of the StreamScope MT-50, including the StreamScope Portal, an ultraportable, touchscreen tablet-based analyzer, and the StreamScope MT-50 HDT, which offers a 10GigE interface option and a 16:9 HD touchscreen.

10GigE Support for StreamScope(R) RM-40 DTV Transport Stream Monitor

Triveni Digital will demonstrate new 10GigE monitoring capabilities for its market-leading StreamScope(R) RM-40 DTV transport stream monitoring system at CCW 2015. Utilizing the end-to-end video monitoring and analysis solution, broadcasters can quickly and cost-effectively identify and resolve video and audio quality issues while ensuring compliance with closed captioning and audio loudness standards and legislation.

The StreamScope RM-40 supports high throughput -- up to six gigabytes -- while maintaining all monitoring capabilities, saving significant rack space, reducing power consumption, and therefore minimizing operating expenses.

The StreamScope RM-40 also includes a variety of advanced capabilities for detecting and eliminating issues with transmission, including audio and closed caption monitoring, automated stream comparison, spot checks, and the ability to store error reports over a long period of time for postmortem analyses and record keeping.

The StreamScope RM-40 also provides real-time intelligent filtering to speed up operations. By classifying and filtering errors based on error severity scales defined by ATSC A/78, the broadcast industry's standard for transport stream error verification, the StreamScope RM-40 allows broadcasters to determine which errors require a timely resolution, as well as those that can be ignored.

Company Overview:

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

