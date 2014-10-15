Triveni Digital CCW 2014 Exhibitor Preview

Triveni Digital -- Booth 636

At CCW 2014, Triveni Digital will demonstrate its industry-leading metadata generation and transport stream analysis platforms, which are designed to bring increased operational efficiencies and cost savings to broadcasters while enabling them to provide a superior quality of service (QoS) to viewers.

Key Products

NEW StreamScope(R) MT-50 HDT Transport Stream Analysis and Troubleshooting Tool

At CCW 2014, Triveni Digital will demonstrate its award-winning StreamScope(R) MT-50 HDT, an optimized version of the company's market-leading real-time DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool. Designed to bring increased efficiency, ease of use, and quality control to broadcast operators, the StreamScope MT-50 HDT features the most comprehensive MPEG analysis engine available, a 10GigE interface option, and a 16:9 HD touch screen that can be swiped by finger or a touch pen.

Through the intuitive, browser-based user interface, the system displays video and audio thumbnails, QoS and bit rate graphs, crosstab analysis, and more, all in crystal-clear HD quality, making it the ideal tool for broadcasters looking to monitor and analyze multiple DTV transport streams and comply with worldwide standards to ensure a superior QoS. To detect inconsistent audio levels, the StreamScope MT-50 HDT features sophisticated CALM analysis with triggered recording functionality, enabling broadcasters to deliver a better audio experience to viewers that complies with FCC regulations.

StreamScope(R) Portal -- MPEG Analysis On the Go

Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) Portal will also be on display. The award-winning portable, tablet-based MPEG analysis and monitoring tool offers an ultra-personalized form factor and a variety of dongle-based input options that help engineers cost-effectively perform real-time and file-based MPEG-2/MPEG-4 analysis and troubleshooting of DTV transport streams on ASI, RF, and Gigabit Ethernet interfaces. Using the StreamScope Portal in combination with other Triveni Digital products, including StreamScope MT-50, operators can maximize operational efficiencies and cost savings while ensuring superior audio and video signals.

GuideBuilder(R) 5 PSIP, SI, and Mobile ESG Generator

At CCW 2014, Triveni Digital will also showcase GuideBuilder(R) 5, the latest generation of Triveni Digital's industry-leading metadata generation platform. Utilizing the comprehensive electronic program guide (EPG) generator, broadcasters can generate timely and accurate programming guides.

Through GuideBuilder 5, broadcasters can automatically ingest schedule updates from multiple listing services; generate standards-compliant PSIP and DVB-SI metadata; and seamlessly apply them to thousands of ATSC and DVB channels and services. By providing broadcasters with a single, integrated metadata management solution that supports PSIP and DVB-SI, GuideBuilder 5 dramatically speeds up their workflows, enabling them to handle more services at lower costs.

Available in a variety of configurations, including integrated servers, software for use on customer-supplied servers, Virtual Machine (VM)-compatible software, and as a cloud-based managed service, GuideBuilder 5 provides flexible support for any DTV provider's deployment approach. The enhanced GuideBuilder platform includes updated user interfaces, a modernized Linux-based operating system, and is the core system for the GuideBuilder DM extension -- the basis for ATSC 2.0 and ATSC 3.0 deployments.

Company Overview:

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Photo Links:

www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-MT50-Touchscreen.jpg

Photo Caption: Triveni Digital StreamScope(R) MT-50 Transport Stream Analysis and Troubleshooting Tool

www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-StreamScope-Portal.png

Photo Caption: Triveni Digital StreamScope(R) Portal

www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital_GuideBuilderProductCombo.jpg

Photo Caption: Triveni Digital GuideBuilder(R) Metadata Generation Platform