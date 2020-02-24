Triveni Digital at the 2020 NAB Show

The transition to ATSC 3.0 is underway, and simulcasting will be a requirement as broadcasters migrate to NextGen TV. At the 2020 NAB Show, Triveni Digital, an industry leader in digital TV data and metadata management and service quality assurance solutions, will demonstrate its full-fledged support for ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0. Offering operationally efficient, cost-effective solutions for channel sharing, the repack, and dual-standards broadcasting, Triveni Digital is leading the charge for better TV. Utilizing Triveni Digital's solutions, broadcasters can simultaneously deliver ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 services with a coherent architecture.

Stop by the 2020 NAB Show booth to see how Triveni Digital is empowering its customers to deliver innovative service guides, addressable content delivery, interactive program enhancements, and data broadcast applications.

New Solutions Highlighted at the 2020 NAB Show Will Include:

NEW SaaS Solution for Streaming ATSC 3.0 From the Cloud:

Triveni Digital will showcase a new solution for streaming ATSC 3.0 from the cloud. Using Triveni Digital's software-based ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway scheduler, GuideBuilder® XM ATSC 3.0 Transport Encoder, and integration with third-party systems, broadcasters can now launch NextGen TV services faster and more efficiently than ever. The solution is available with a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model, lowering the cost to market for new channels and services by eliminating capex costs. The solution includes support for the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol to ensure a secure broadcast communications path in the cloud.

NEW StreamScope® Solutions for Dual-Standards Broadcasting:

NEW StreamScope Enterprise

Triveni Digital will introduce the new StreamScope Enterprise platform at the 2020 NAB Show. Using this powerful platform, broadcasters can manage a collection of quality assurance elements, view overall system status, and launch problem solving sessions for specific faults detected. StreamScope Enterprise can connect to StreamScope XM for ATSC 3.0 broadcast streams and StreamScope MT-60 Analyzer for ATSC 1.0 input analysis. From the same dashboard, broadcasters can view status of the ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 services in real time. Custom dashboards are available to simplify the transition to NextGen TV.

NEW Modular Architecture for StreamScope Quality Assurance Family

At the 2020 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will introduce a new modular, software-based architecture for the entire StreamScope product family. With the modular approach, broadcasters can purchase core Analyzer, Monitor, or Dashboard functions, all available on the same base hardware platform and easily add capabilities in the future via software upgrades. It's a simple way to operate and maintain the StreamScope family of applications.

NEW StreamScope XM Analyzer

The next-generation of Triveni Digital's StreamScope XM Analyzer software application for receiving, verifying, and recording ATSC 3.0 broadcast streams will be demonstrated at the 2020 NAB Show. This powerful analyzer accepts inputs via ROUTE, MMTP, SLTP protocols, or ATSC 3.0 OFDM. Triveni Digital will showcase version 1.2 of the StreamScope XM Analyzer for ATSC 3.0 featuring rules-based monitoring, enterprise integration, advanced transcoding functionality, and a user-friendly dashboard that speeds up quality-assurance operations in the NextGen TV environment. The analyzer is available as a combo unit, with Triveni Digital's popular StreamScope MPEG analyzer loaded on the same hardware platform, creating the ultimate troubleshooting device for the era of dual-standards broadcasting.

NEW SkyScraper® XM ATSC 3.0 Datacasting System With NRT Engine

At the 2020 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will debut is SkyScraper XM content distribution system for ATSC 3.0. Leveraging years of experience supporting sophisticated content distribution applications over ATSC 1.0, Triveni Digital has created the new SkyScraper XM. The solution supports professional content distribution and Non Real Time (NRT) distribution applications over ATSC 3.0, with optimized data delivery features over hybrid over-the-air and broadband delivery systems. Using SkyScraper XM, broadcasters can now perform optimized NRT delivery and support optimized private datacasting applications.

DMA Licensing

Triveni Digital will showcase its Transition Market DMA licensing model for ATSC 3.0, designed to make the migration to NextGen TV as smooth as possible. When broadcasters purchase Triveni Digital ATSC 3.0 solutions, they also get free licenses for corresponding ATSC 1.0 systems, including the right to reconfigure license instances at will.

