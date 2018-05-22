Triveni Digital and ATEME Demonstrate End-to-End ATSC 3.0 SHVC Ecosystem at ATSC Next-Gen TV Conference

Real-Time, Scalable HEVC Solution Increases Bandwidth Efficiency for ATSC 3.0 Broadcasts Delivered Over the Air and Broadband

PRINCETON, N.J. — May 22, 2018 — Triveni Digital today announced that it will demonstrate an end-to-end, real-time, scalable HEVC (SHVC) workflow with ATEME, a global leader of compression solutions, at the ATSC Annual Meeting in Washington D.C, May 23-24. Leveraging Layered Division Multiplexing (LDM) and real-time Scalable HEVC (SHVC) technology in an ATSC 3.0 environment, the joint solution offers increased bandwidth efficiency for broadcast content delivery over the air (OTA) and via broadband.

The demo will feature a full chain of ATSC 3.0-compatible equipment including Triveni Digital’s GuideBuilder® XM metadata generator and MMTP/ROUTE encoder, a TITAN® encoder from ATEME, a broadcast gateway, a transmitter, and the Samsung ATSC 3.0 television prototype for reception. Additionally, Triveni Digital’s StreamScope® XM MT ATSC 3.0 analyzer will be utilized to showcase the two layers of MMTP/ROUTE data.

The joint demonstration from Triveni Digital and ATEME combines the physical-layer scalability of LDM with real-time SHVC to showcase efficiency boost in spectrum uses, as well as improved robustness when multiple mobile/indoor low-quality HD (1080p) and fixed high-quality UHD (2160p) transmissions are simultaneously serviced. ATEME’s TITAN real-time SHVC encoder is capable of MPU/DASH packaging, simultaneous multiple-HD encoding, and statistical multiplexing. Triveni Digital’s GuideBuilder XM integrates seamlessly with the TITAN encoder, providing signaling, announcements, and MMTP/ROUTE encoding for both OTA broadcast and broadband delivery applications.

“We are very proud to extend our partnership with Triveni Digital in this successful demonstration that will rise the movement toward a flexible ATSC 3.0 deployment,” said Mickaël Raulet, advanced research manager at ATEME. “Our TITAN Live encoder provides an evolutive solution for ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 deployments.”



“In the past, broadcasters were required to use a significant amount of bandwidth to deliver content over the air and over broadband, which was very expensive,” said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. “With GuideBuilder XM supporting SHVC for both OTA and broadband transmissions, this is no longer an issue. We’re excited to team up with ATEME on this innovative end-to-end solution, which is ready for real-world deployment.”



