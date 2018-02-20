2018 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

April 9-12

Las Vegas

Booth N1427



Triveni Digital at the 2018 NAB Show — Booth N1427



At the 2018 NAB Show, Triveni Digital, an industry leader in digital TV metadata management, content delivery, and service quality assurance solutions, will demonstrate its full-fledged support for channel sharing, the repack, and dual-standards broadcasting. As an established leader in the market, Triveni Digital offers reliable and cutting-edge metadata generation, transport stream analysis, monitoring, and troubleshooting solutions, with an entire ecosystem of ATSC 3.0 partners.



Utilizing Triveni Digital's solutions, broadcasters can deliver ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 services simultaneously with a coherent architecture, and all ATSC 1.0 products are upgradable to ATSC 3.0, making a simple and cost-effective transition to the next generation of broadcast TV. Stop by the 2018 NAB Show booth to see how Triveni Digital is empowering its customers to deliver innovative service guides, emergency communication support, addressable content delivery, interactive program enhancements, and data broadcast applications. These solutions enable broadcasters to implement a range of new or enhanced services, driving the next phase of business extensions.



StreamScope® Quality Assurance Solutions Family



NEW StreamScope® MT-60 MPEG Analyzer With Advanced RF Capabilities

Triveni Digital will introduce the next-generation StreamScope® analyzer — the StreamScope MT-60. The StreamScope MT-60 platform now supports a comprehensive toolkit for advanced RF input analysis. Using the MT-60, RF input performance characteristics can be assessed and verified in several new views, including 6MHz single channel, 18MHz adjacent channel, and full 1GHz spectrum. Critical RF measurements in these views allow users to quickly identify and isolate RF layer performance issues. In addition, the MT-60 can be upgraded to add ATSC 3.0 analysis capability with StreamScope XM MT software.



NEW StreamScope® Portal II Ultra-Portable MPEG Analyzer

At the 2018 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will introduce the next generation of its StreamScope® Portal analyzer product line — the StreamScope Portal II. The StreamScope Portal II simplifies troubleshooting of DTV transport streams through its sleek two-in-one hardware platform design, high-res touch-screen interface, advanced RF spectrum analysis capabilities, rules-based troubleshooting, and ultra-portability factor. As with the MT-60, StreamScope Portal II can be upgraded with professional ATSC 3.0 analysis capability via StreamScope XM MT software.



With StreamScope Portal II, broadcast engineers can access a wide range of MPEG quality assurance metrics, including video thumbnails, audio graphs, metadata tables, PID details, EPGs, IP routes, GOP frames, and advanced RF spectrum analysis in a compact package that is perfect for field testing transport streams at multiple locations.



StreamScope® XM MT Monitoring and Analysis System With ROUTE and MMTP Support

At the 2018 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will demonstrate StreamScope® XM MT, the industry's most advanced monitoring and analysis systems to support ATSC 3.0 standards, including ROUTE and MMTP encoding options. The StreamScope XM MT is a full receiver and can be utilized for viewing thumbnails and full rendering. Broadcasters can perform detailed analysis of ATSC 3.0 streams and data structures, LCT channel objects, IP and RF parameters, service guides, multicast routes, and more. New enhancements include rules-based troubleshooting and a dongle for use on PCs



GuideBuilder® Industry-Leading Metadata Generation Family



NEW GuideBuilder® 5 Unified EPG Platform

Triveni Digital's industry-leading GuideBuilder® 5 metadata generation platform allows broadcasters to effortlessly manage electronic program guides for all types of networks, including ATSC and DVB terrestrial, mobile, and satellite, to simplify workflows and reduce operational costs. GuideBuilder 5 supports channel-sharing deployments and is available as an integrated server, software-only, VM-compatible software, and a managed cloud service. GuideBuilder 5 offers broadcasters reliability for any deployment environment, whether ATSC 1.0 or ATSC 3.0.



GuideBuilder® XM ATSC 3.0 Signaling and Announcement Generator

The latest version of Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder® XM signaling and announcement generator with support for ATSC 3.0 MMTP and ROUTE encoding protocols will be shown at the 2018 NAB Show. GuideBuilder XM offers unified functionality per the ATSC 3.0 standard, along with support for legacy standards such as ATSC 1.0 PSIP and DVB-SI. Using GuideBuilder XM, broadcasters can automatically ingest schedule updates from all popular listing services, apply them to any number of services, and output program and service guide data to third-party multiplexers.



Executive Speaking Sessions

http://www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-Richard_Chernock.jpg Dr. Richard Chernock, CSO at Triveni Digital, will present on "ATSC 3.0 — Next-Generation Television: Where are We and Where are We Headed?" as part of the 2018 NAB Show Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference (BEITC). The session will take place Sunday, April 8 from 1:30-2:50 p.m. in Room N260 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.



In addition, Triveni Digital Vice President of Sales and Marketing Ralph Bachofen will present on "Next-Generation Monitoring Techniques are Important for SLA Verification" at the BEITC. The session will take place Tuesday, April 10 from 9:40-10 a.m. in Room N255 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.



Company Overview:



For 21 years, Triveni Digital has been developing systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and service quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/180220TriveniDigital.docx



Image Downloads:



www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-StreamScopeXM.png

Triveni Digital StreamScope® XM MT Monitoring and Analysis System



www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital_GuideBuilderXM.jpg

Triveni Digital GuideBuilder® XM Signalling and Announcement Generator



www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-Richard_Chernock.jpg

Triveni Digital CSO Dr. Richard Chernock



www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-Ralph_Bachofen.jpg

Triveni Digital Vice President of Sales and Marketing Ralph Bachofen



Follow Triveni Digital:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Triveni-Digital/137957436263401

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TriveniDigital

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/32484?trk=tyah