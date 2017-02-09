Triveni Digital 2017 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

April 24-27

Las Vegas

Triveni Digital -- Booth N2031

At the 2017 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will celebrate its 20-year anniversary as an industry leader in digital TV content delivery and service quality assurance platforms. By exploiting the data capabilities of broadcast television, Triveni Digital has deployed robust products supporting metadata generation, transport stream analysis, monitoring and advanced troubleshooting, as well as innovative broadcast applications.

Demonstrating full support for ATSC 3.0, Triveni Digital is at the forefront of emerging technologies that empower broadcasters to deliver advanced service guides, emergency communication support, addressable content delivery, interactive program enhancements, and data broadcast applications, with the utmost reliability, enabling them to provide better TV for viewers.

Key Highlights at 2017 NAB Show

ATSC 3.0 Starter Kit

At the 2017 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will introduce a series of ATSC 3.0 starter kits designed to bring broadcasters up to speed with the new broadcast television standard in a real-world environment.

The starter kits encompass everything from file-based monitoring to live encoding and over-the-air transmission, leveraging Triveni Digital's award-winning GuideBuilder(R) XM signaling and announcement generator and StreamScope(R) XM MT quality assurance system for ATSC 1.0/ATSC 3.0, along with third-party technology from trusted ecosystem partners.

Triveni Digital will fully integrate the starter kits into broadcasters' facilities to ensure a smooth ATSC 3.0 deployment and testing process.

ATSC 3.0 Product Enhancements

New SkyScraper(R)XM ATSC 3.0 Datacasting System

A key highlight at the 2017 NAB Show will be Triveni Digital's SkyScraper(R) XM datacasting system for hybrid content distribution. SkyScraper XM enables the delivery of content over heterogeneous (i.e., broadcast and broadband) infrastructure, supporting leased bandwidth for CDNs and numerous vertical applications. During the show, Triveni Digital will demonstrate NRT delivery capabilities for SkyScraper XM, which will enable broadcasters operating in the ATSC 3.0 era to deliver data and applications via broadband or broadcast, including:

* sVoD and free-per-view models for premium content distribution and viewing

* Efficient distribution of digital content to consumers (e.g., video magazines and enhanced digital newspapers)

* Car information systems

* Digital signage distribution network

* Education content distribution

GuideBuilder(R) XM ATSC 3.0 Signaling and Announcement Generator

A newly enhanced version of Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder(R) XM signaling and announcement generator with support for ATSC 3.0 MMTP and ROUTE encoding protocols will be on display at the 2017 NAB Show.

The award-winning GuideBuilder XM offers unified functionality per ATSC 3.0 candidate standard, along with support for legacy standards such as ATSC 1.0 PSIP and DVB-SI, expanding upon Triveni Digital's market-leading GuideBuilder metadata platform and providing support for the widest range of third-party interfaces and deployment architectures available. Using GuideBuilder XM, broadcasters can automatically ingest schedule updates from all popular listing services, apply them to any number of services, and output program and service guide data to third-party multiplexers. In addition, broadcasters can manage metadata across multiple stations while maintaining a seamless workflow during the transition to ATSC 3.0. Using the system for channel sharing, broadcasters can unify the generation and management of metadata via centralized, distributed, or cloud workflows. By allowing broadcasters to deliver advanced electronic programming/service guides (EPGs/ESGs) and localized, enhanced emergency alerts in the ATSC 3.0 era, GuideBuilder XM improves the television viewing experience.

StreamScope(R) XM MT Monitoring and Analysis System Supports ROUTE and MMTP

At the 2017 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will demonstrate StreamScope(R) XM MT, the industry's most advanced monitoring and analysis systems to support ATSC 3.0 candidate standards, including ROUTE and MMTP encoding options. Using StreamScope XM MT, broadcasters can perform detailed analysis of ATSC 3.0 streams and data structures. By enabling broadcasters to analyze ATSC 3.0 services, and quickly detect, isolate, and resolve issues, StreamScope XM MT makes it practical for broadcasters to launch early deployments and trials of ATSC 3.0, ushering in a new era of digital television that will leverage the dramatic improvements in the underlying broadcast technology.

StreamScope(R) XM RF Monitoring System

Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) XM RF is capable of monitoring all major digital broadcasting standards including proprietary modulation schemes (e.g., ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0). Easy to use and cost-effective, the system provides broadcasters with the ideal solution for monitoring digital transmitter system performance. Using the StreamScope XM RF in conjunction with Triveni Digital's award-winning StreamScope XM MT quality assurance and StreamScope EM-50 enterprise manager systems, broadcasters can proactively detect, isolate, and resolve problems that degrade broadcast services across any transmission layer, including RF, MPEG, and IP, in ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 architectures.

Company Overview:

For 20 years, Triveni Digital has been developing systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and service quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Share on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@TriveniDigital%20heads%20to%20th...@NABShow

Image Downloads:

http://www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital_GuideBuilderXM.jpg

Triveni Digital GuideBuilder(R) XM Signaling and Announcement Generator

http://www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-StreamScopeXM.png

Triveni Digital StreamScope(R) XM MT Monitoring and Analysis System