Travelxp 4k Teams Up With MX1 to Join HD+ Bouquet

Dec. 12, 2017 — Travelxp 4k, one of the world's leading travel and lifestyle television channels, is joining forces with MX1, the global media service provider, to transmit its programmes in ultra HD (UHD) and high-dynamic range (HDR) on German HD platform HD+ as of 13 December 2017. MX1 will manage the playout and satellite uplink for the channel, which will be delivered via an Astra satellite at 19.2 degrees East. With HDR technology, television sets can display above-average high contrast and a wider colour spectrum, improving the user experience by making films appear more realistic with greater detail. Travelxp 4k will initially be available to viewers in Germany in English, with a German version set to be released in the first quarter of 2018.



"The launch of Travelxp 4k in Germany via satellite shows that UHD is gaining ground in the country. Travelxp 4k is the eighth UHD channel to be transmitted by Astra satellite in this market," said Christoph Mühleib, managing director of Astra Deutschland and responsible for marketing Astra and MX1 services in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. "MX1 has been part of the development process from the very beginning, contributing its broad expertise. We are extremely pleased to be launching the first UHD-HDR channel in Germany and managing the HDR rollout of Travelxp 4k."



"We want to offer a breathtaking TV experience to as many viewers around the world as possible, and the German market is central to our strategy," said Prashant Chothani, CEO of Travelxp. "Through our partnership with HD+, we can now offer German viewers Travelxp 4k. The vast expertise of MX1 in transmitting UHD programmes and launching HDR content gives us a competitive edge in this market."



About Astra Deutschland

Astra Deutschland GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of SES, the leading global satellite provider with a fleet of over 50 satellites. Astra Deutschland is responsible for the marketing and distribution of SES services in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. From an orbital position of 19.2°E, Astra now transmits around 300 programmes in German, more than 90 of which are in HD, with no monthly connection fees. Sixty-five per cent of households with satellite in Germany now watch high-definition TV. Astra is leading the way in Germany: At the end of 2016, 17.6 million TV-viewing households in Germany received their programmes via satellite. More information at www.astra.de. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.



About Travelxp 4k

Travelxp 4k is an initiative of Media Worldwide Limited, UK, and Celebrities Management Private Limited, a privately held company in India, with interest in broadcast, advertising, media consulting, and other related services. The company operates 10 satellite channels across the globe across its group companies. Further information available at: www.travelxp.tv.



About MX1

MX1 is a leading global media service provider and a wholly owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG). MX1 is the first global media network in the world to transform content into an incredible viewer experience for an international audience. MX1 offers its customers a complete range of highly optimised content management solutions for video content, complementary media services, and distribution. With 16 offices around the world and six state-of-the-art global media centres, MX1 transmits 2,750 TV channels, manages the rollout of over 500 transmitters, and delivers content for more than 120 leading video-on-demand platforms. Every customer has the opportunity to reach billions of people around the globe. More information at www.mx1.com.



