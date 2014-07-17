TRAVELCHANNEL.COM LAUNCHES ORIGINAL DIGITAL SERIES, 'ALL AMERICAN SIDESHOW'

A TRAVELCHANNEL.COM WEB SERIES EXCLUSIVE

TRAVELCHANNEL.COM GIVES VIEWERS A BEHIND-THE-SCENES LOOK AT AMERICA’S LAST TRAVELING SIDESHOW IN NEW DIGITAL SERIES ‘ALL AMERICAN SIDESHOW’'

CHEVY CHASE, MD (July 17, 2014) – TravelChannel.com launches today a new short-form digital series “All American Sideshow” – a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at bizarre performers who headline the last big-tent, traveling sideshow, World of Wonders. The 10 webisode series features an eclectic cast of real-life characters who travel around the country and perform an array of unusual and nail-biting acts that you have to just see in order to believe. Each webisode ranges in length from one to seven minutes. They include John "Red" Stuart, a man who endures seven deadly tortures and holds several Guinness World Records in weird acts; Sunshine, a self-proclaimed “Diva of Danger” who loves to breathe fire and walk on sharp objects; and Ward Hall, the “King of the Sideshows,” who owns this big tent extravaganza.

“All American Sideshow” offers an intimate profile of these strange entertainers who live in a tractor-trailer and perform at fairs across America. World of Wonders is currently on tour and will be performing at the Ventura County Fair (Ventura, Ca.) from July 30 through August 10.

