TRAVEL CHANNEL ORDERS ADDITIONAL ‘MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM’ FIELD ADVENTURES

NEW YORK (April 18, 2017) – Travel Channel’s history explorer, Don Wildman, will venture back into the field to unravel iconic and fascinating tales in 13 new single-topic special episodes of “Mysteries at the Museum.” Earlier this year, five special episodes of the top-rated series delivered more than 5.3 million total viewers. This new collection of field adventures is set to air later this year.

Wildman will investigate widely known stories and historic artifacts as he treks to the slopes of Mt. Vesuvius and the ruins of Pompeii; travels to Egypt in search of Cleopatra’s tomb; and delves into the palace intrigue surrounding Rasputin and the curse of the Russian czars. From the hidden routes of the Underground Railroad to the truth about Custer’s last stand and the secrets of Al Capone, Bugsy Siegel and more, Wildman is on a mission to tell the stories that forever captivate imaginations.

“These shows are ideal for family co-viewing, taking both the young and old on exciting adventures to fascinating places,” said Courtney White, senior vice president, programming and development, Travel Channel. “With Don on location, these blockbuster stories that have shaped our world will come to life in a fresh new way.”

ABOUT TRAVEL CHANNEL

