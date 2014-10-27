Top Reality Development Execs and Tomorrow’s Breakthrough Creators to Converge at NATPE||Miami During Dedicated Reality and Formats Day

LOS ANGELES, CA (October 27, 2014) – NATPE||Content First President and CEO Rod Perth today announced a brand new initiative that integrates a full day of Reality and Formats panels, networking activities and special events, all taking place Tuesday, Jan. 20 at NATPE||Miami 2015. NATPE||Reality will bring together today’s most notable reality development executives and the creative community for the first major market of 2015.

Developed in close collaboration with NATPE’s Reality and Formats Advisory Board, headed by Phil Gurin, The Gurin Company, and Hans Schiff, CAA the day will include a varied and dynamic track of must-see panels and case studies that feature today’s hottest programs and formats.

In addition to the conference lineup, a unique PRO Pitch event will offer participants an `unprecedented opportunity to pitch their ideas directly to top reality and formats development executives from the worlds of broadcast, cable and syndicated television, and both domestic and international distributors.

For the first time, NATPE will launch the NATPE Reality Breakthrough Awards during a networking mixer and luncheon recognizing today’s most innovative reality content in five categories: Reality, Reality Competition, Game Shows, Docusoap and Factual.

Mr. Gurin of The Gurin Company adds: “NATPE||Reality makes NATPE more than a content market, it’s an idea market. This is an incredible opportunity to pitch original ideas to people who actually buy them and make them happen. NATPE has assembled a world class collection of creative producers, channel commissioners and distributors who are all looking for original ideas.”

Confirmed session speakers include international formats heavy hitters including Mike Beale, Director Int’l Formats, ITV Studios; Richard Ehrsam, Head of Entertainment Formats, Televisa International; Grant Ross, Executive VP of Global Creative Development and Format Acquisition, Zodiac Media Group, Michael Schmidt, Chief Creative Officer, Red Arrow Entertainment Group, Mark Linsey, Controller, Entertainment Commissioning, BBC and Jennifer Dettman, Executive Director of Studio and Unscripted Content, CBC Television.

A second panel focusing on reality shows in syndication will include Stephen Brown, EVP, Programming & Development, Fox Television Stations; Lonnie Burstein, EVP of Programming, Debmar-Mercury; Hilary Estey McLoughlin, President, Creative Affairs, CBS Television Distribution; and Valerie Schaer Executive Vice President, Creative Affairs, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution.

Other conference component highlights will include a case study on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” featuring Executive Producer Clay Newbill. Additional speakers will be announced via www.natpe.com in the coming weeks.

“NATPE||Reality is an absolutely jam-packed day of programming and events tailored specifically to this thriving area of the business,” says Mr. Perth. “Our curated panels and interactive special events offer direct access to the people and companies who are defining the world of reality and formats, and it will without a doubt be one of the key highlights of NATPE||Miami 2015.”

Offering the first opportunity of the year for content creators to get their reality projects in front of senior-level decision-makers PRO Pitch catcher companies currently confirmed include A&E Networks, ABC Entertainment Group, AMC, Bell Media Specialty Television, CBC Television, CBS Television Network, Debmar-Mercury, Endemol International, FremantleMedia Group Ltd., Global Agency, ITV Studios, Lifetime Networks, Red Arrow Entertainment Group, Scripps Networks, Small World IFT, SyFy, Televisa, The CW, The Weather Channel, truTV, Univision Communications Inc., USA Networks, Viasat Broadcasting, Warner Bros. International Television, WE tv, and Zodiak Media with more being added each week. Early sign up is recommended as there are a limited number of meetings available.

Recognizing innovative reality content, the first-ever NATPE||Reality Breakthrough Awards winners will be announced during a celebration and networking luncheon on Tuesday, January 20 during NATPE||Miami 2015. Tickets to this lunch will be available for purchase for $90 online. A Blue Ribbon panel of judges will collectively select winners in each of the five categories. Judges include:

An in-depth look at the NATPE||Reality Day including NATPE Reality Breakthrough Awards, luncheon ticket sales and Pro Pitch Participation Packages & Pro Pitch Catcher updates can be found at https://www.natpe.com/page/natpereality.

NATPE||Miami is the “Market of the Americas,” dedicated to creating the first – and most important – must-attend market of the year for the linear and digital content communities, and increasingly for advertisers and brands. NATPE provides the big-tent environment where deals start, and then get done across every platform. Committed to serving as a catalyst in the content revolution, NATPE’s 2015 conference will take shape under the banner theme “CONTENT WITHOUT BORDERS.”

The annual Market and Conference will once again be held at the Fontainebleau Resort, Miami Beach (Jan. 20-22, 2015) with the support of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. NATPE also produces NATPE||Europe, Prague Hilton Hotel, Czech Republic (June 22-25, 2015) the premier market for the dynamic and evolving content industry centered in the CEE. Visit us at www.natpe.com.