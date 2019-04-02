Tom Rutledge Fireside Chat Set for SCTE•ISBE-Tuck

APRIL 2, 2019 (Exton, PA)—Tom Rutledge, chairman and CEO of Charter Communications, will be the featured speaker during the SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth, it was announced today by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), SCTE’s global brand, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), and Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth.

Rutledge will discuss the industry and leadership during a fireside chat and subsequent question-and-answer session with SCTE•ISBE-Tuck attendees on Monday, May 6. He will be joined by Tom Adams, executive vice president of Charter and vice chair of the SCTE•ISBE Board of Directors.

SCTE•ISBE-Tuck will be conducted Sunday, May 5 through Friday, May 10 on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover, N.H. Companies with executives enrolled include: Alpha Technologies; CableLabs; Charter Communications; Cisco; Comcast; Corning; Cox; Kyrio; Liberty Global; Shaw Communications; and VeEx.

“The C-level knowledge that is imparted during our annual fireside chat is among the most highly anticipated elements of the SCTE•ISBE-Tuck program,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. “We’re extremely appreciative of Tom Rutledge’s commitment to share his time and expertise to help advance the careers of the next generation of cable leaders.”

Now in its ninth year, the SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth attracts elite professionals who include senior directors, vice presidents, senior and executive vice presidents, and C-level executives from across the cable industry. The immersive curriculum offers opportunities for intensive learning and peer interaction for executives representing service providers, technology partners, industry associations, and other organizations. The 2018 program drew more than 60 attendees and achieved a 4.8 rating (out of a possible 5.0); fireside chat speakers included Adams and Dave Watson, president and CEO of Comcast Cable and senior executive vice president of Comcast Corporation.

The SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth is designed to help C-Level executives, vice presidents, and senior directors foster the leadership and critical-thinking skills needed to create and implement successful business and technology strategies. The program leverages the faculty and resources of the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, which is consistently ranked among the world’s top business schools by Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, and U.S. News & World Report.

A complementary program, the SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business, is a technically oriented curriculum that is geared toward high-potential, mid-level cable engineering and operations professionals. SCTE•ISBE-Georgia Tech information is at http://www.scte.org/georgiatech.

The SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute has enhanced the careers of more than 700 current and future leaders over the past eight years.