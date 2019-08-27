Tom Kehn Joins Chesapeake Systems

Chesapeake Systems, the industry’s leading workflow solutions architects and services group for highly advanced technology systems in media and entertainment, announced today that the company’s Southwest team is continuing to grow with the addition of industry veteran Tom Kehn. Kehn will serve as Senior Solutions Architect for the region.

Kehn joins Chesapeake with over 20 years of experience on both the creative and systems side of the media and entertainment industry. After studying photography and video editing in the late 1990s just as sound and picture were transitioning to digital, he developed an interest in motion graphics editing and post production and ultimately bridged the two with a career in systems integration.

“Tom’s work architecting and deploying collaborative storage and media asset management systems and workflows makes him a perfect fit for Chesapeake,” says Peter Price, Director of Solutions Architecture. “His expertise will be tremendously valuable for our clients.”

Kehn will work closely with LA-based Senior Systems Engineer Drew Hall, Business Development lead Amy Lounsbury, and Account Manager Sarah Shechner.

