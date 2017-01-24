Tom Joyce, Managing Director and Capital Markets Strategist in Deutsche Bank's Global Debt Capital Markets Group, to Deliver Opening Keynote Address at 2017 MFM CFO Summit

NORTHFIELD, IL, January 24, 2017 – Tom Joyce, Managing Director and Capital Markets Strategist in Deutsche Bank's Global Debt Capital Markets Group, will provide a 2017 global market outlook during an opening keynote address at the 2017 Media Financial Management Association (MFM) CFO Summit.

Scheduled for March 2-3, at the Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Beach Resort, MFM’s annual CFO Summit provides the media industry’s senior finance executives an exclusive forum for an in-person exchange of ideas and discussions.

“We are very pleased to announce that Tom Joyce will be the opening keynote speaker for MFM’s annual CFO Summit,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary. “Tom’s presentation at our September 2016 Media Outlook event was so well-received by attendees that we invited him to address our CFOs; we know he will provide Summit attendees with insightful remarks concerning the expected global market and policy implications of the Trump Administration.”

Based in New York, Joyce heads a team at Deutsche Bank that provides customized analytical content for large U.S. corporations and Fortune 500 multi-national companies. In particular, his team provides in depth analysis on the impact of economic, public policy and regulatory dynamics on the U.S. credit, foreign exchange, rates and commodities markets. Joyce’s educational background includes a year of study at Oxford University in 1991, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Holy Cross College in 1993, and a MBA from Kellogg Business School, Northwestern University in 2000.

David Bestler, Executive Vice President & CFO for Hubbard Radio, and Brett Fennell, CFO and Executive Vice President of National Ad Platforms for Cox Media Group (CMG), are serving as Co-Chairs for the event. Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website, at http://www.mediafinance.org/cfo-summit.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.