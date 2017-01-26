Tom Fletcher Brings Expansive Cinema and Broadcast Lens Expertise to FUJIFILM

Wayne, N.J. – The Optical Devices Division of FUJIFILM has appointed Tom Fletcher as Director of Sales. In his new role, Fletcher will oversee sales and promotion of broadcast and cinema lenses in North America. Working under the guidance of division Vice President Gordon Tubbs, Fletcher will lead the sales efforts of six regional managers in North America. Fletcher’s position is effective immediately.

Fletcher brings a wealth of varied cinema and video industry expertise to his new position. Best known as the Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Fletcher Camera & Lenses and for his popular camera and lens comparison charts, Fletcher has extensive background in both cinematography and broadcast production technology and their use in real-world applications.

“Our industry is rapidly changing with the introduction of 4K broadcasting and the continued growth of digital cinematography,” said Tubbs. “As we continue to expand our Cine-Style line and enjoy a dynamic transition from HD to 4K and HDR, we believe Tom’s a perfect fit for the FUJIFILM team. His expertise in ENG is also deep. While at Fletcher Chicago, Tom and his staff worked with local and network news operation as well as freelance crews across the country. He really knows what our entire range of customers are looking for in optics. I’m confident his experience and drive will help us meet and exceed our goals.”

While at Fletcher Chicago, Tom spearheaded the creation of their Emmy Award winning sports division, (currently Fletcher Group), which provides specialty cameras to NFL, MLB, NHL, and MLB broadcasters throughout North America.

Fletcher has been an active consultant with the Optical Devices Division of FUJIFILM since May of last year when he began organizing the marketing and development efforts of FUJINON Day events across the country.

Among his industry accolades, Fletcher is an Associate Member of the American Society of Cinematographers, received a special Recognition of Service from IATSE (International Cinematographers Guild) Local 600 for educating members on digital cinematography technology, and was a founding member of the Digital Cinema Society.

Fletcher sits on the boards Association of Independent Commercial Producers (AICP/Midwest) and Production Equipment Rental Group (PERG) and is an active member of both ASC’s Awards Committee and the Lens Technology sub-committee. In the past, he was on the boards of: Midwest Independent Film Festival, Michigan Film First, the International Electronic Cinema Festival and served as President of ITVA-Chicago

“This position highlights all the sales and marketing work I’ve been doing as a consultant and what I did with Fletcher Camera for the broadcast and cine customers,” said Fletcher. “I feel like this is a perfect fit, and I’m thrilled to be a part of a team so committed to quality optics and to serving its customers. I’ll get to see and work with all the folks I’ve grown to know so well over the years while meeting new producers, DP’s and production managers.”

Tom will work from his Lake Forest, Illinois office. He can be reached via email at:thomas.fletcher@fujifilm.com or by phone: (312) 882-1901

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation consists of four operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; and one-time-use cameras; and also, markets motion picture archival film and on-set color management solutions to the motion picture, broadcast and production industries. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and markets binoculars. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of Fujifilm products and services in Canada. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilmon Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmOpticalUSA to Like Fujifilm on Facebook. To receive news and information direct from Fujifilm via RSS, subscribe at www.fujifilmusa.com/rss.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2015, the company had global revenues of $20.8 billion, at an exchange rate of 120 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.