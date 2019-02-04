TOKU Presents Light Years of Cosmic Entertainment in Daily Ultraman Block

The metallic superheroes from Nebula M78 save the earth from giant monsters Monday through Friday with new episodes of the iconic Japanese series Ultraman and Mirrorman. Also featuring this month is the story about a boy that grows up thinking he’s an orphan when he’s royalty and humanity’s only salvation from imminent destruction. TOKU distinguishes itself as the world’s best TV and on-demand channel exclusively delivering English-dubbed Asian anime, live action, and cult programming.

The adventure of a lifetime begins February 7 at 9 p.m. EST with new episodes of the fantasy series Fighter of the Destiny (Ze tian ji), based on the Way of Choices saga by Chinese author Māo Nì. Nineteen-year-old Chen Chang Shen was adopted as a child by a Taoist monk and has grown up in a monastery. When he contracts a fatal disease, the youth embarks on a life-changing odyssey to find a cure. Hopefully, he will discover his identity and redemptive life purpose before humans are enslaved by a terrifying demonic race. Directed by award-winning director Shu-Kai Chung of 2014’s Golden Brother (Naam yan n ho yi kung). Stars Qian Wu of Young Sherlock and Shu Chen of The Martian with Matt Damon.

Don’t miss TOKU’s Ultraman Block February 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST for new episodes of the 1971 series Mirrorman (Mirâman). Young photojournalist Kyotaro Kagami finds a mysterious mirror pendant that belonged to an alien man with superhuman powers that called himself Mirrorman. He learns this man was his father and had been tragically killed by a monster from an evil alien race. Kyotaro discovers he can tap into the same powers by looking into a reflective surface, flashing the pendant and shouting “Mirror Spark!” Stars veteran actor Nobuyuki Ishida, most recently from the series Mischievous Kiss: Love in Tokyo (Itazura na Kiss). Costarring Toshio Shiba of Princess Go (Gou: Himetachi no Sengoku).

The Ultraman Block adds another notch of action February 22 at 7:00 p.m. EST in Ultraman Gaia, where Ultramen Gaia and Agul struggle to overcome conflicting philosophies while defending the earth from a malevolent cosmic entity. Most episodes were written and directed by Chiaki J. Konaka, who wrote the screenplay for Mirrorman’s big screen debut in the 2006 film Mirrorman Reflex.

Gaia is the 14th show featuring Ultraman, his many brethren and the giant monsters first seen in the pilot series Ultra Q and then Ultraman in 1966. The iconic character and trademark ‘Shuwatch!’ shout as he shoots energy beams from crossed arms were birthed by the legendary Eiji ‘Oyali’ Tsuburaya, considered one of the 20 century’s greatest fantasy cinema special effects (SFX) masters. Since its creation, the Ultraman brand has generated more than $8 billion in revenue from TV spin-offs, movies, video games, tributes and an endless tidal wave of merchandise including posters, coffee mugs miniskirts and even toilet paper holders.

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc. and is available on Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Comcast Xfinity, and Hotwire Communications. It is also accessible on-demand via Amazon Prime or at watchtoku.com

For more information please visit tokuhd.com

